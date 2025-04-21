Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Which one to buy under 20000

The mid-range smartphone segment in India is heating up with a wave of exciting new launches almost every month. Infinix recently launched its latest budget smartphone, the Infinix 50s 5G Plus, in India, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, a 6.67-inch HD+ curved AMOLED display and more. On the other hand, Realme also kicked things off last month with the launch of the Realme P3 in the same price range. If you're wondering which of these 5G phones offers the best value for money under Rs. 20,000, here's a detailed comparison between the two devices to help you decide. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Detailed specifications comparison. (Infinix, Realme)

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3: Design

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes with a plastic body, with a metallic finish on the Titanium Grey and Burgundy Red variants. The Marine Drift Blue version features a vegan leather finish and uses Scent Tech, which releases a leather-like fragrance. The device has curved edges on the back panel for a better grip and weighs 180 grams. It also carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the Realme P3 also features a plastic build with flat edges. It comes in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink. The device has an IP69 rating and weighs 195 grams.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Display

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The curved screen on the Infinix Note 50s adds to the device's luxury feel. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the other hand, the Realme P3 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. However, the Realme P3 does not come with Gorilla Glass protection. Both also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which allows the device to be unlocked quickly.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Processor

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In contrast, the Realme P3 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. Both phones run Android 15-based operating systems.

In short, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 delivers better performance than the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate and optimises gaming more effectively. If performance is a top priority, the Realme P3 has a slight advantage. However, both phones handle heavy casual and multitasking well for regular users.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Cameras

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 64MP primary camera powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor and a 2MP secondary camera on the back, which supports video recording of up to 4K 30 fps. The device also has a 13MP selfie camera.

In comparison, the Realme P3 houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3: Software and AI Features

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ operates on XOS 15, based on Android 15. It includes Infinix AI features like AI Object Eraser, AI Image Cutout, and AIGC Portrait Image. The device also offers a Dynamic Bar feature, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island on iPhones. It will receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches, extending its support until Android 17.

The Realme P3 runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. It includes AI-powered features to enhance gaming performance, such as AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control, which increase touch sensitivity during gaming. The device will also receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches, eligible for up to Android 17.

In terms of software, if you want a clean, ad-free experience, the Infinix Note 50s with XOS is likely your best option in this category. Meanwhile, the Realme UI 6 on the Realme P3 feels more sophisticated and feature-rich; nonetheless, it is loaded with ads and bloatware.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3: Battery and Charging

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ houses a 5500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Realme P3 is powered by a 6000mAh battery.

In short, the Realme P3 is equipped with a larger battery, which will allow you to use it for longer periods. Both phones provide the same charging speeds, but Realme takes the lead in this aspect.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Pricing

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes at a starting price of Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, Realme P3 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 16, 999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is less expensive than the Realme P3, making it a better alternative to consider if you are on a tight budget. However, both phones offers advanced and compelling features in the budget friendly segment.

