This new Instagram tool lets you change image background with prompts

Instagram has rolled out ‘Backdrop,’ a new tool that will use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to allow users to change an image's background with ‘just a few taps and a prompt’. Instagram's new 'Backdrop' tool (Image courtesy: Threads/Ahmad Al-Dahle)

The feature was announced by Ahmad Al-Dahle, who leads the generative AI team at Instagram-parent Meta.

“With backdrop, you can reimagine your image's background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surround by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story,” Al-Dahle wrote on Threads, Meta's X (formerly Twitter)-like social network that went live in July.

How to use Instagram's ‘Backdrop’ tool?

To use the feature, people must first upload or capture a content for their Story; the ‘Backdrop’ button is located at the top of a Story. The button sits alongside the existing icons on the top of the screen; it is represented by a picture of a person with a rectangular frame behind them.

On tapping the icon, the photo's background will go checkered – similar to picture editors like Photoshop, for example – along with some ready prompts such as ‘On a red carpet,’ ‘Being chased by dinosaurs,’ and 'Surrounded by puppies." You can use any of these prompts or write your own to change the background.

Once done, a ‘Try it’ sticker will appear on sharing the modified photo, so that your friends and followers too can use the tool.

Availability

Backdrop is available in the United States, wrote Al-Dahle. He, however, did not say if it will be released outside the US too, and when.