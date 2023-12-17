close_game
close_game
News / Technology / This new Instagram tool lets you change image background with prompts

This new Instagram tool lets you change image background with prompts

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2023 09:47 AM IST

The generative AI-powered ‘Backdrop’ feature is currently available only in the United States.

Instagram has rolled out ‘Backdrop,’ a new tool that will use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to allow users to change an image's background with ‘just a few taps and a prompt’.

Instagram's new 'Backdrop' tool (Image courtesy: Threads/Ahmad Al-Dahle)
Instagram's new 'Backdrop' tool (Image courtesy: Threads/Ahmad Al-Dahle)

The feature was announced by Ahmad Al-Dahle, who leads the generative AI team at Instagram-parent Meta.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: Instagram Notes gets video update. How is it different from Stories?

“With backdrop, you can reimagine your image's background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surround by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story,” Al-Dahle wrote on Threads, Meta's X (formerly Twitter)-like social network that went live in July.

How to use Instagram's ‘Backdrop’ tool?

To use the feature, people must first upload or capture a content for their Story; the ‘Backdrop’ button is located at the top of a Story. The button sits alongside the existing icons on the top of the screen; it is represented by a picture of a person with a rectangular frame behind them.

On tapping the icon, the photo's background will go checkered – similar to picture editors like Photoshop, for example – along with some ready prompts such as ‘On a red carpet,’ ‘Being chased by dinosaurs,’ and 'Surrounded by puppies." You can use any of these prompts or write your own to change the background.

Once done, a ‘Try it’ sticker will appear on sharing the modified photo, so that your friends and followers too can use the tool.

Availability

Backdrop is available in the United States, wrote Al-Dahle. He, however, did not say if it will be released outside the US too, and when.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out