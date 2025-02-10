Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

iPhone 16 deal alert: Here’s how to save 13% on Flipkart and get it under 70,000

ByShaurya Sharma
Feb 10, 2025 05:45 PM IST

iPhone 16 under ₹70,000 is a great deal. Here’s how you can get it at this price and why it’s worth considering.

Missed the iPhone 16 during January’s Republic Day sale on Flipkart? Here’s another chance to grab it at a discounted price. While you won’t find the exact offers available in January, you can still get a great deal on the iPhone 16. In fact, you can purchase it for less than 70,000, saving over 10,000. Here, we explain how to avail this deal and whether the iPhone 16 is worth buying at this price. Read on.

Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Here's how to get a good deal on Flipkart.(Bloomberg)
Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Here's how to get a good deal on Flipkart.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 under 70,000 – How does this deal work?

The iPhone 16 (128GB model) is currently listed at 74,900, which is 5,000 lower than its MRP of 79,900. However, we wouldn’t recommend buying it at this price just yet because you can get an even better deal by combining offers.

Firstly, if you choose to buy it using a compatible credit card, such as ICICI, SBI, or Kotak, you can avail an instant discount of 4,000 on both EMI and full-payment transactions. This brings the price down to 70,900.

Additionally, if you have an old smartphone lying around, you can also get an exchange bonus of 2,000, further reducing the effective price to 68,900. We recommend exchanging only low-end models to maximise the value you receive.

Also Read: Oppo Find X8 Mini may launch in March with new alert button: Here’s what to expect

Is the iPhone 16 a good deal under 70,000?

If you think about it, the iPhone 16 offers almost the same experience as the iPhone 16 Pro, barring a few key differences. Firstly, it lacks the 5x telephoto camera found on the Pro model. Secondly, it does not feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Lastly, the build materials differ—the iPhone 16 comes with an aluminium frame, whereas the Pro model has a titanium frame.

The processor is also slightly less powerful, as the standard iPhone 16 features the A18 chip, whereas the Pro models come with the A18 Pro. That said, these trade-offs may not be deal-breakers for many users. Not everyone uses a telephoto lens, and some people don’t care about high refresh rate displays. Plus, the A18 chip is still plenty powerful, and you’re unlikely to notice major differences compared to the A18 Pro.

If you can live without a telephoto camera or a 120Hz screen, the iPhone 16 is an excellent deal under 70,000, especially considering that you’re saving 30,000– 40,000 compared to the Pro models. The core experience remains the same, with a large 6.1-inch display, Apple Intelligence, and the latest features, such as the new Camera Control button and Action button.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On