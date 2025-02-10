iPhone 16 deal alert: Here’s how to save 13% on Flipkart and get it under 70,000

Missed the iPhone 16 during January’s Republic Day sale on Flipkart? Here’s another chance to grab it at a discounted price. While you won’t find the exact offers available in January, you can still get a great deal on the iPhone 16. In fact, you can purchase it for less than ₹70,000, saving over ₹10,000. Here, we explain how to avail this deal and whether the iPhone 16 is worth buying at this price. Read on. Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Here's how to get a good deal on Flipkart.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 under ₹ 70,000 – How does this deal work?

The iPhone 16 (128GB model) is currently listed at ₹74,900, which is ₹5,000 lower than its MRP of ₹79,900. However, we wouldn’t recommend buying it at this price just yet because you can get an even better deal by combining offers.

Firstly, if you choose to buy it using a compatible credit card, such as ICICI, SBI, or Kotak, you can avail an instant discount of ₹4,000 on both EMI and full-payment transactions. This brings the price down to ₹70,900.

Additionally, if you have an old smartphone lying around, you can also get an exchange bonus of ₹2,000, further reducing the effective price to ₹68,900. We recommend exchanging only low-end models to maximise the value you receive.

Is the iPhone 16 a good deal under ₹ 70,000?

If you think about it, the iPhone 16 offers almost the same experience as the iPhone 16 Pro, barring a few key differences. Firstly, it lacks the 5x telephoto camera found on the Pro model. Secondly, it does not feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Lastly, the build materials differ—the iPhone 16 comes with an aluminium frame, whereas the Pro model has a titanium frame.

The processor is also slightly less powerful, as the standard iPhone 16 features the A18 chip, whereas the Pro models come with the A18 Pro. That said, these trade-offs may not be deal-breakers for many users. Not everyone uses a telephoto lens, and some people don’t care about high refresh rate displays. Plus, the A18 chip is still plenty powerful, and you’re unlikely to notice major differences compared to the A18 Pro.

If you can live without a telephoto camera or a 120Hz screen, the iPhone 16 is an excellent deal under ₹70,000, especially considering that you’re saving ₹30,000– ₹40,000 compared to the Pro models. The core experience remains the same, with a large 6.1-inch display, Apple Intelligence, and the latest features, such as the new Camera Control button and Action button.