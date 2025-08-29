iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro to be ‘dead’ soon, available at just…

Now that the iPhone 17 launch event is official, Apple is preparing to pull the plug on last year’s Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will quietly disappear from the Apple Store the moment their successors are up for pre-order. Apple never keeps two Pro generations running side by side, so the end is inevitable. Last chance to buy iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max before Apple kills them soon after iPhone 17 launch. (Amazon)

But that doesn’t mean these devices will vanish from India overnight. Retailers and e-commerce platforms are clearing stock, and this is where buyers can find some of the most aggressive iPhone discounts of the year. Once the new series launches, supply of the older models will dry up quickly, but until then, there are plenty of deals worth grabbing.

iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India

On Amazon, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped to Rs. 1,44,900 from its original ₹1,44,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro is listed at Rs. 1,10,900, down from Rs. 1,19,900, with an additional ₹5545 cashback on certain credit cards. Amazon India has slashed prices even further with stacked offers, and exchange discounts are combined.

Croma and Reliance Digital are also running cuts of more than ₹5,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

In short, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is on borrowed time, but that makes now the perfect window for deal hunters. With the right mix of bank and exchange offers, you could walk away with a flagship iPhone at nearly half its launch price just before Apple wipes it from its shelves for good.