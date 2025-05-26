iQOO Neo 10 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7000mAh battery

iQOO has launched the Neo 10 smartphone in India, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 7000mAh battery. The phone will be available in four storage variants, starting at ₹31,999 ( ₹29,999 with offers) for the 8+128GB model. Other variants include 8+256GB at ₹33,999, 12+256GB at ₹35,999, and 16+512GB at ₹40,999, with pre-bookings open now. Sales begin on 3 June via Amazon and iQOO’s online store. The iQOO Neo 10 will be manufactured in vivo’s Greater Noida facility under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. iQOO Neo 10 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, manufactured on a 4nm process. (iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10: Hardware and Performance

iQOO Neo 10 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, manufactured on a 4nm process. iQOO claims a 31% CPU and 49% GPU improvement over previous generations. The phone has an AnTuTu score of 2.42 million and comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The top-end model includes up to 16GB RAM with 16GB virtual RAM and can run up to 52 background apps.

A secondary chip, the Q1 Supercomputing Chip, is integrated to manage frame stability and handle video enhancements like MEMC. It supports up to 144 FPS Game Frame Interpolation and includes a 3000Hz touch sampling rate.

iQOO Neo 10: Battery and Charging

The Neo 10 includes a 7000mAh Silicon BlueVolt battery, which supports 120W FlashCharge. According to iQOO, it charges from 1% to 50% in 19 minutes and fully charges in 36 minutes. The device is 8.09mm thick and supports bypass charging to reduce heat during intensive tasks.

iQOO Neo 10: Display and Build

It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5500 nits. It also has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone comes in Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red colour options, the latter exclusive to India.

iQOO Neo 10: Cameras

The rear camera system consists of a 50MP Sony primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is 32MP and supports 4K 60FPS video on both front and rear. Features include Night Mode, Portrait Mode with adjustable focal lengths, and AI-powered photo tools.

iQOO Neo 10: Software and Updates

The phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. iQOO promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. AI features include object erasing, image expansion, live cutout, note assist, and document translation.