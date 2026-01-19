Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G mobile phone with dual OLED displays launched in India - All details

Lava has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G. With this launch, Lava brings a dual OLED display setup to a lower price segment, a feature usually seen in higher-priced smartphones. Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G mobile phone with dual OLED displays, MediaTek chip and Sony camera launched in India.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G comes with two screens, one on the front and another on the rear. This design allows users to check alerts, control music, and use widgets without turning the phone around. Lava aims to offer daily convenience while keeping the device within reach of budget-conscious buyers.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G: Price and Availability in India Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G is available in a single configuration and is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in India. Interested buyers can choose between Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colour options. The smartphone is available for purchase through Amazon India. Customers using SBI credit cards can also get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000, depending on the offer terms.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G: Specifications and Features The Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display on the front. The screen supports a peak brightness level of up to 1000 nits, which helps with outdoor use. On the back, the handset includes a 1.6-inch secondary OLED display. This rear screen shows notifications, widgets, music controls, and can also help users frame selfies using the rear camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, built on a 6nm process. The chipset supports 5G connectivity and handles routine tasks such as browsing, messaging, and app use. Lava pairs the processor with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 5G uses a 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor as its main rear camera. The camera supports AI-based features and can record videos at up to 2K resolution. On the front, the phone carries an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Additional features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for global navigation systems. With these specifications, Lava positions the Blaze Duo 3 5G as a practical option for users seeking a dual-display smartphone in the mid-range segment.