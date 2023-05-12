Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases today, Redditors pour in memes, fan-art, spoilers

Prepare for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to take the gaming world by storm! With its highly anticipated release on May 12th at 12 am EDT, fans are already buzzing with excitement, and the reviews and reactions are pouring in. Legend of Zelda fan art by Redditor u/batmiik.

Nintendo Corp. has left no stone unturned in promoting the latest installment of the Zelda franchise, teasing fans with tantalizing glimpses of the game's new features. As the launch day approaches, dedicated fans are advised to brace themselves for an epic and immersive experience.

After an extensive development period, the long-awaited sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild is finally making its debut on the Nintendo Switch. Reddit is abuzz with discussions, memes, fan art, and even spoilers, as users eagerly share their thoughts and insights on the game.

With Mothers' Day coming this weekend, a Redditor quipped, “Enjoy Zelda this weekend. But not too much that you ignore mothers in your life.”

Fan art took the centre stage with a Redditor, u/itswhatsername posting, “I'm so freaking excited for the new game, you guys. Wanted to share some of my Legend of Zelda artwork with you. I draw things that look like paper cutouts! My art name is Ashley Was Framed.”

Another Redditor shared the pencil drawings of dragons in the game.

A redditor with username u/batmiik posted a vibrant digital painting, "A painting I made for launch!"

A Reddit user Armando Armandez posted, “Yeah, I drew Zelda, it's still in progress, I'll finish it up after binging on TOTK”

Gamers gearing up to download The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom digitally are encouraged to take advantage of the preloading option. With its substantial file size, preloading ensures a smoother and more convenient experience.

On the other hand, for those opting for a physical copy, it is highly recommended to confirm their preorder status to secure their copy of the game.