Limited time deals for students! Up to 72% off on laptops with No Cost EMI from HP, Dell, Lenovo with Amazon best offers

By Kanika Budhiraja
Apr 16, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Don't miss out on these limited time student deals! Get up to 72% off on laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more, plus enjoy No Cost EMI for affordable payments.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN

GET THIS

HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U - (8 GB DDR4/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 / AMD Radeon Graphics),15.6 inch, Silver

₹25,900

GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

₹83,990

GET THIS

Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 Kg

₹29,025

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN

₹29,990

GET THIS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

₹42,990

GET THIS

Acer Aspire 3, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor(8GBRAM /512GB SSD) HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.5KG, A325-45 Thin and Light Laptop

₹23,990

GET THIS

HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, eq2144AU

₹36,990

GET THIS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual speakers (MSO, Silver, 2.37 kg), fb0108AX

₹53,500

GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu

₹36,490

GET THIS

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg),Touchscreen,14-inch(35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 5MP camera, Backlit KB, ek1010TU

₹77,990

GET THIS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, MSO21, White, 1.6 kg), 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD Laptop UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB, fd0022TU

₹54,300

GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu

₹43,990

GET THIS

HP 15 Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6-inch FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O (Win 11 Home, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.75 kg), eh3036AU / EH2050AU

₹41,980

GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu

₹43,990

GET THIS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU

₹38,090

GET THIS

HP Spectre X360,12Th Gen Intel Evo Core I7 13.5(34.3 Cm) OLED (3000 X 2000) 400 Nits Corning Gorilla Glass,Eye Safe Display(16Gb Ram/1Tb Ssd/Fpr/5Mp Ir Camera/B&O/Quad Speaker/Pen), Windows 11 Home

₹121,670

GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KBA01TIH

₹42,990

GET THIS

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/DOS/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82TT004VIH

₹42,499

GET THIS

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00

₹86,000

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 16 (40.6cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 83BG000PIN

₹57,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA+ IPS, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Cloud Grey, 1.46Kg, 83BF000UIN, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, Alexa Laptop

₹58,000

GET THIS

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 (39.6Cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16Gb/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82XQ008VIN

₹43,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop

₹29,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook S 15, 15.6 3K OLED, Snapdragon X Elite Processor, Copilot+ PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU/Windows 11/Office 2021/70WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.42 Kg), S5507QAD-MA751WS

₹89,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42Whr/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ540WS

₹50,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 2.0GHz, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 3K OLED 16:10 120Hz 400nits, 14, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Neutral Black, 1.3KG, M5406WA-PP961WS AI Powered Laptop

₹104,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

₹40,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15.6 OLED (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 60Hz 400nits, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Mixed Black/1.63 Kg), E1504FAB-LK549WS

₹46,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 60Hz 300Nits, 16, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Transparent Silver, 1.88KG, X1605ZAC-MB541WS, Fingerprint, 42Whr Battery Laptop

₹53,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, 3K OLED 16:10, 120Hz 400 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz, Built-in AI, Copilot+ PC (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.3 Kg), M5406WA-PP962WS

₹104,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB947WS,Intel IrisXe,Backlit KB, Fingerprint Laptop

₹79,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2.8K OLED 120Hz, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Blue, 1.7KG, S5504VA-MA541

₹75,690

GET THIS

DELL Latitude 3540 (2024) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.8 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details checkDetails

₹30,750

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-5500U/8Gb/512Gb/15.6 (39.62Cm) FHD Wva Ag 120Hz 250 Nits/Win 11 + Mso21,15 Month Mcafee/Carbon Black/1.68Kg View Details checkDetails

₹38,890

GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Black, 1.66kg View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Silver, Thin & Light-1.65kg View Details checkDetails

₹37,689

GET THIS

Dell 15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Thin & Light- 1.66kg View Details checkDetails

₹51,718.44

GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-7320U, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.67kg View Details checkDetails

₹34,777

GET THIS

Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD 7 Series Ryzen 5-7520U Processor/8GB/512GB/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Display/Win 11 + MSO24/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.63kg View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

GET THIS

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,980

GET THIS

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/512 GB/AES Pen Solution/MSO) A3SP14-31PT, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, 1.54 KG, Obsidian Black View Details checkDetails

₹41,050

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body1.6 KG(UN.431SI.332) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

GET THIS

Acer Swift X AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 14(35.5cm) Premium Thin and Light Laptop- (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 Graphics/Safari Gold, 1.39 KG, MSO), SFX14-41G View Details checkDetails

₹65,220

GET THIS

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (8GB DDR4/ 512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MS Office) TMP214-53 with 35.56 cm (14.0) Full HD Display View Details checkDetails

₹50,986

GET THIS

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6 FHD Display, 1.8 Kg) View Details checkDetails

₹62,099

GET THIS

Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹76,999

Students, this is your chance. Amazon has rolled out limited time deals made just for you, and they won’t be around for long. If you’ve been thinking about buying a laptop for online classes, assignments, or everyday use, this is the right moment to act without second thoughts.

Student deals alert! Enjoy up to 72% off on laptops with No Cost EMI. Grab yours now!
Student deals alert! Enjoy up to 72% off on laptops with No Cost EMI. Grab yours now!

Top and trusted brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo are offering up to 72% off on a wide range of laptops. You can also benefit from No Cost EMI, which makes managing your expenses easier over time.

These student offers are valid for a limited period only, and stocks may not last. Don’t miss out—head to Amazon today and make the most of these deals.

Best laptop deals for students

Limited time deals for students! Up to 40% off on HP laptops with No Cost EMI options

Students, now’s your chance to get an HP laptop at an incredible discount of up to 40% off. Plus, you can enjoy the convenience of No Cost EMI to make your payments easier.

These deals are available for a limited time only, so make sure to act fast and grab the best offers while they last. Start your academic journey with the right device in hand. Shop now on Amazon.

Top deals on HP laptops for students:

Limited time deals for students! Up to 57% off on Lenovo laptops with No Cost EMI options

Are you a college student, school goer, or doing an internship? Now is a great time to get a Lenovo laptop at up to 57% off. Plus, you can take advantage of No Cost EMI options to make payments simple.

These limited time deals are a great chance for students like you to get the laptop you need without the pressure of full upfront costs. Don’t miss out, grab your Lenovo laptop while the offer lasts!

Top deals on Lenovo laptops for students:

Limited time student deals! Save up to 41% on ASUS laptops with No Cost EMI options

Attention all students! If you're looking for a new laptop, now’s the time to grab an ASUS at an incredible discount of up to 41%. If you're tackling assignments, preparing for exams, or working on a personal project, these deals are designed to meet your needs.

Plus, with No Cost EMI options, managing payments is easier than ever. Don’t wait too long, this limited time offer won’t last forever. Get your ASUS laptop today and take advantage of these amazing savings!

Top deals on ASUS laptops for students:

Limited time deals for students! Up to 33% off on Dell laptops with No Cost EMI options

Students, if you’ve been thinking about buying a new laptop, this might be your best chance. Dell is offering up to 33% off for a short time.

No Cost EMI options are also available to help you manage payments with ease. These deals won’t stick around for long, so don’t wait too long to check them out on Amazon.

Top deals on Dell laptops for students:

Limited time student offers on Acer laptops with up to 42% off and No Cost EMI options

Students, this is a limited time chance to pick up an Acer laptop with up to 42% off. If it's for classes, projects or internship tasks, these deals make it easier with No Cost EMI options.

Don’t wait too long as stock may run out soon. Head to Amazon and make the most of this student-exclusive offer today.

Top deals on Acer laptops for students:

FAQs on limited time deals for students! Get up to 72% off on laptops with No Cost EMI

  • What laptops are included in the limited-time deal?

    The deal includes popular laptop brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer, with discounts of up to 72% off.

  • How long is this deal available?

    These limited-time deals are available only for a short period, so be sure to grab your laptop before the offer ends.

  • What does No Cost EMI mean?

    No Cost EMI allows you to pay for your laptop in easy monthly installments with no interest charged, making it more affordable.

  • Can I get these deals on any laptop model?

    The deals are applicable to selected models of HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer laptops, so be sure to check the product details.

  • How do I avail the No Cost EMI option?

    During checkout on Amazon, you’ll be able to choose the No Cost EMI payment option if it’s available for your selected laptop.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

