Limited time deals for students! Up to 72% off on laptops with No Cost EMI from HP, Dell, Lenovo with Amazon best offers
Apr 16, 2025 02:00 PM IST
Don't miss out on these limited time student deals! Get up to 72% off on laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more, plus enjoy No Cost EMI for affordable payments.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U - (8 GB DDR4/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 / AMD Radeon Graphics),15.6 inch, Silver View Details
|
₹25,900
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹83,990
|
|
|
Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 Kg View Details
|
₹29,025
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor(8GBRAM /512GB SSD) HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.5KG, A325-45 Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, eq2144AU View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O, Dual speakers (MSO, Silver, 2.37 kg), fb0108AX View Details
|
₹53,500
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg),Touchscreen,14-inch(35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 5MP camera, Backlit KB, ek1010TU View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, MSO21, White, 1.6 kg), 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD Laptop UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB, fd0022TU View Details
|
₹54,300
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
HP 15 Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6-inch FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Audio by B&O (Win 11 Home, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.75 kg), eh3036AU / EH2050AU View Details
|
₹41,980
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
|
₹38,090
|
|
|
HP Spectre X360,12Th Gen Intel Evo Core I7 13.5(34.3 Cm) OLED (3000 X 2000) 400 Nits Corning Gorilla Glass,Eye Safe Display(16Gb Ram/1Tb Ssd/Fpr/5Mp Ir Camera/B&O/Quad Speaker/Pen), Windows 11 Home View Details
|
₹121,670
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KBA01TIH View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/DOS/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82TT004VIH View Details
|
₹42,499
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00 View Details
|
₹86,000
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 16 (40.6cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 83BG000PIN View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA+ IPS, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Cloud Grey, 1.46Kg, 83BF000UIN, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, Alexa Laptop View Details
|
₹58,000
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 (39.6Cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16Gb/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82XQ008VIN View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook S 15, 15.6 3K OLED, Snapdragon X Elite Processor, Copilot+ PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU/Windows 11/Office 2021/70WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.42 Kg), S5507QAD-MA751WS View Details
|
₹89,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/42Whr/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ540WS View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 2.0GHz, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 3K OLED 16:10 120Hz 400nits, 14, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Neutral Black, 1.3KG, M5406WA-PP961WS AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹104,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15.6 OLED (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 60Hz 400nits, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Mixed Black/1.63 Kg), E1504FAB-LK549WS View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 60Hz 300Nits, 16, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Transparent Silver, 1.88KG, X1605ZAC-MB541WS, Fingerprint, 42Whr Battery Laptop View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, 3K OLED 16:10, 120Hz 400 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz, Built-in AI, Copilot+ PC (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.3 Kg), M5406WA-PP962WS View Details
|
₹104,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB947WS,Intel IrisXe,Backlit KB, Fingerprint Laptop View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2.8K OLED 120Hz, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Blue, 1.7KG, S5504VA-MA541WS, Iris Xe, 75WHr Laptop View Details
|
₹75,690
|
|
|
DELL Latitude 3540 (2024) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.8 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details
|
₹30,750
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-5500U/8Gb/512Gb/15.6 (39.62Cm) FHD Wva Ag 120Hz 250 Nits/Win 11 + Mso21,15 Month Mcafee/Carbon Black/1.68Kg View Details
|
₹38,890
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Black, 1.66kg View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Silver, Thin & Light-1.65kg View Details
|
₹37,689
|
|
|
Dell 15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Thin & Light- 1.66kg View Details
|
₹51,718.44
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-7320U, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.67kg View Details
|
₹34,777
|
|
|
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD 7 Series Ryzen 5-7520U Processor/8GB/512GB/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Display/Win 11 + MSO24/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.63kg View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹75,980
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/512 GB/AES Pen Solution/MSO) A3SP14-31PT, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, 1.54 KG, Obsidian Black View Details
|
₹41,050
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body1.6 KG(UN.431SI.332) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Acer Swift X AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 14(35.5cm) Premium Thin and Light Laptop- (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 Graphics/Safari Gold, 1.39 KG, MSO), SFX14-41G View Details
|
₹65,220
|
|
|
Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (8GB DDR4/ 512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MS Office) TMP214-53 with 35.56 cm (14.0) Full HD Display View Details
|
₹50,986
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6 FHD Display, 1.8 Kg) View Details
|
₹62,099
|
|
|
Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹76,999
|
|
View More Products