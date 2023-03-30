Live A Live is finally living up to its name, headed to Steam, PS4, and PS5. All questions answered

If you're a fan of role-playing games, then you're probably already excited about the upcoming release of Live A Live on Steam, PS4, and PS5 this Spring. Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated game. Live A Live will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on April 27, 2023

Live A Live is a remake of the classic Super Nintendo game of the same name that was only available in Japan. The game was launched worldwide for the Nintendo Switch in 2022 and was received with positive reviews from both critics and players.

What is the Gameplay of Live A Live?

Live A Live offers players the chance to experience eight unique yet interconnected stories. Each story has a different setting and characters, ranging from Prehistory and Imperial China to The Distant Future. Players can expect an immersive and engaging gameplay experience that features diverse gameplay mechanics and narrative variety. Live A Live is a game that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

When will Live A Live be available on other platforms?

Live A Live will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on April 27, 2023. Square Enix has announced that a free demo featuring the game's first three stories is available across all the aforementioned platforms right now.

Can I pre-order Live A Live?

Yes, you can. On the PlayStation Store, Live A Live is available to pre-order, and players who pre-order will receive a 20% discount across all platforms. However, the Steam version is not yet available for pre-order.

Should I try the demo?

Absolutely. The demo version released today features The Wild West, Twilight of Edo Japan, and The Distant Future stories, giving you a taste of what the game has to offer. It's a great opportunity to try one of 2022's best RPGs for free.

