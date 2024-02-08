Looking for a budget smartphone as Valentine's day gift? Check Redmi A3 specs

Redmi has officially announced the launch date of the Redmi A3 smartphone in India, set for February 14. Pitted against smartphones from launches from Realme, Motorola, Oppo, this smartphone is a perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved one. Redmi A3 falls under the budget smartphone segment.(Redmi)

Redmi A3's Display:

• Redmi A3 expected to feature a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display

• Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

• 90Hz refresh rate

• Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Redmi A3's Processor:

• Powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset

• 12nm process technology

• Graphics handled by PowerVR GE8320 GPU

RAM and Storage:

• Available in 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM variants

• 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

• Expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot

Redmi A3's Operating System:

• Expected to run on Android 13 Go Edition

Redmi A3's Camera:

• Rear Camera: 13MP

• Front Camera: 8MP for selfies

Security and Connectivity:

• Equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

• Dual-SIM setup

• Supports Dual 4G VoLTE

• Bluetooth 5.0

• 3.5mm headphone jack

• FM radio

• 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging

Redmi A3's Expected Price:

• Anticipated to be priced below ₹10,000

To compete with: Positioned to compete with recent budget launches from Realme, Motorola, Oppo, and other smartphone brands.

TECNO SPARK GO 2024 series

Meanwhile, TECNO Mobile is set to launch the 8GB 128GB variant of its SPARK GO 2024 series, available on Amazon from February 9 at an launch price of ₹6,799. The SPARK GO series aims to provide an affordable yet powerful smartphone experience for Indian users.

The SPARK GO 2024 features segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, delivering sounds up to 400 per cent louder, and Dynamic Port notifications for an interactive experience. With a side fingerprint sensor and anti-oil features, unlocking the phone becomes seamless. The phone boasts a 90Hz display with Dynamic Port and Panda screen protection.