Mega electronics day: Get attractive offs up to 77% off on tablets from Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, Redmi, Apple and more

Tablets are a great choice for those who want a handy device for browsing, reading, or watching content. Lightweight and easy to carry, they offer the comfort of a large screen without the bulk of a laptop. Students can also benefit from tablets by using them for taking notes, reading e-books, attending online classes, and staying organised. Discover top tablets at unbeatable prices—perfect for work, study, or play.

Buying a tablet during the Mega Electronics Day Sale can be a smart move. With major discounts on top brands, you can get a high-performing tablet at a much lower price. It’s the perfect time to upgrade or invest in one for study, entertainment, or everyday use.

We have put together some of the best options in tablets on Amazon.

Top Deals

Tablets under ₹ 10,000, up to 77% off of them

Tablets under ₹10,000 offer great value for casual use and learning. Brands like Lenovo, Samsung, and realme have budget-friendly options with decent displays and battery life. These tablets are ideal for reading, streaming, and online classes. Buying from Amazon during the Mega Electronics Day Sale can help you save more, with exciting deals and discounts across top models. It’s a smart buy for students and everyday users alike.

Tablets under ₹ 20,000, up to 47% off on them

Tablets under ₹20,000 strike a balance between performance and affordability. Popular brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Lenovo, and realme offer tablets in this range with better displays, faster processors, and good battery life—ideal for studies, streaming, or work on the go. Buying during Amazon’s Mega Electronics Day Sale makes it even better, with big discounts and offers available. It’s a great time to grab a reliable, feature-rich tablet at a lower price.

Tablets under ₹ 30,000, up to 43% off of them

Tablets under ₹30,000 offer enhanced performance and features for both work and play. Trusted brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Honor have quality options in this range, with better displays, multitasking abilities, and stylus support on select models. These tablets suit professionals, students, and content creators alike. Buying during Amazon’s Mega Electronics Day Sale adds extra value, thanks to attractive discounts, exchange offers, and deals on top-rated models.

Tablets under ₹ 40,000, up to 45% off on them

Tablets under ₹40,000 deliver premium features like high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and seamless multitasking. Brands such as Samsung, Apple (iPad 9th Gen), and Lenovo offer excellent choices in this range, ideal for productivity, design work, and entertainment. These tablets often support keyboards and styluses, making them versatile devices. Buying during Amazon’s Mega Electronics Day Sale ensures great savings, with exciting discounts and offers on the most popular and high-performing models.

Tablets above ₹ 40,000, up to 19% off on them

Tablets above ₹40,000 offer premium performance, excellent display quality, and advanced features suitable for both work and entertainment. These devices are ideal for professionals, students, and content creators who need speed, multitasking ability, and smooth stylus support. Buying during Amazon’s Mega Electronics Day Sale adds extra value, with limited-time discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options available. It’s a smart investment for those seeking a top-tier tablet experience.

FAQs on tablets What should I consider before buying a tablet? Look at screen size, battery life, storage, processor speed, and whether you need stylus or keyboard support.

Are tablets suitable for students? Yes, tablets are great for note-taking, online classes, reading e-books, and using educational apps.

Can tablets replace laptops? For light work and media use, yes. But for heavy multitasking, a laptop may still be better.

Do tablets support SIM cards? Some models do. If you need internet on the go, choose one with LTE or 5G support.

How long does a tablet battery last? Most tablets offer 8–12 hours of battery life, depending on usage and screen brightness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.