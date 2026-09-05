Can you heal from a breakup without forgiving your ex? 4 things to know about finding closure

Breakups can make you feel utterly miserable, almost like a sharp punch to the gut as you process it, and a shard of glass lodged in your chest. The emotional pain can begin to feel physical. The end of a relationship may also leave you feeling dispirited, emotionally distressed, and mentally exhausted for days or weeks. Like any other form of grief, heartbreak can bring waves of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, though these emotions are not necessarily in one linear, fixed order.



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During periods of anger, you may find yourself revisiting every moment when you felt disrespected, undervalued, mistreated, or betrayed. Each memory can reopen the wound, bringing back all the hurt and resentment you felt when it happened. Sometimes, forgiving the person who caused that pain may feel neither possible nor fair.

Healing is about focusing on yourself and less about how you feel towards the person who hurt you. (Picture credit: Freepik)

At the same time, you are also exposed to a barrage of well-meaning advice telling you to ‘forgive and forget,' and that it might help to move on. But, from a very human standpoint, forgiveness can feel impossible sometimes. Do you really need to forgive your ex to move on?

So, do you really need to forgive your ex to heal and move on? What does a mental health expert have to say on this? We talked to Dr Surabhi Mathur, a consultant psychiatrist at Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, who said that forgiveness may not be a prerequisite for emotional recovery. What should be the main focus of your healing journey? You may believe that you need to forgive the person to close that chapter and move on, but this is not always necessary. The psychiatrist agreed that forgiveness is not a prerequisite for healing emotionally and mentally after a breakup. She said,“ You don’t need to forgive your ex to move on. Healing is more about how you relate to yourself than how you feel about the other person.” In fact, healing does not have a fixed course or a single definition. As Dr Mathur shared, "Healing is sometimes forgiveness. Sometimes it looks like acceptance. Sometimes it’s just about getting to a point where you don’t need anything from the person who hurt you to feel at peace.”

Forgiveness must not be forced if you are not ready. (Picture credit: Freepik)