Mega Electronics Days: Deals on earphones and headphones up to 75% off to make your audio experience better

Mega Electronics Days: Get up to 75% off on earphones and headphones. Improve your audio experience while staying within budget.
Amazon Mega Electronic Days bring an exciting opportunity for audio enthusiasts to upgrade their gear without breaking the bank. With discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of earphones and headphones, this sale ensures you get premium sound quality at affordable prices. Whether you're looking for wireless earbuds for your workouts, noise-cancelling headphones for immersive listening, or stylish earphones for everyday use, there's something for everyone.
Leading brands are participating, offering their best models at unbeatable prices. This is the perfect time to snag that pair you've been eyeing or to explore new options that enhance your listening experience. The sale includes various types of headphones, from in-ear to over-ear, catering to different preferences and needs.
Don't miss out on these incredible deals during Amazon Mega Electronic Days. Upgrade your audio setup today and enjoy high-quality sound on a budget.
Top deals on the best TWS earphones at the Amazon Mega Electronic Days:
Bose NEW QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Spatial Audio and World-Class Noise Cancellation, Black
The Bose NEW QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer a deeply immersive listening experience with spatial audio that brings your music to life. These Bluetooth earbuds feature world-class noise cancellation using CustomTune technology, which analyses and adapts to each ear for a personalised audio experience. With nine interchangeable ear tips and stability bands, you can find the perfect fit for all-day comfort. The earbuds provide three listening modes: Quiet Mode for focused noise cancellation, Aware Mode to hear your surroundings, and Immersion Mode for full noise cancellation with Bose Immersive Audio. Ideal for music lovers and frequent travellers, these earbuds are also a thoughtful gift. Enjoy up to 6 hours of listening time, with an additional 2 hours from just a 20-minute charge.
Specifications of Bose NEW QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Colour: Black
Form Factor: True Wireless
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
Special features: Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Exceptional noise cancellation
|Higher price point
|Customizable fit
|Limited to 6 hours of battery
Boult Audio Z40 Pro with 100H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Rubber Grip Case, 13mm Bass Drivers, Made in India TWS Bluetooth 5.3 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds (Midnight)
The Boult Audio Z40 Pro earbuds redefine endurance with a remarkable 100-hour playtime on a single charge, making them ideal for long journeys, work marathons, or extended outdoor adventures. With Quad Mic ENC technology, your voice will always be clear during calls and voice commands, thanks to four strategically placed microphones. These earbuds also feature a 45ms low latency gaming mode, ensuring perfect audio synchronisation with on-screen action for an immersive gaming experience. The powerful 13mm bass drivers deliver a deep, dynamic sound, enhancing your music enjoyment. The premium rubber grip case provides a secure and luxurious hold, while feather touch controls offer effortless operation. Additionally, ultra-fast type-C charging ensures minimal downtime, so you can keep the music going without long waits.
Specifications of Boult Audio Z40 Pro
Colour: Z40 Pro Midnight
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: In Ear
Impedance: 32 Ohm
Special features: Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming Mode
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Exceptional battery life
|May be bulky for some users
|Low latency for gaming
|Rubber grip case may collect dust
boAt Airdopes 91 in Ear TWS Earbuds with 45 hrs Playtime, Beast Mode with 50 ms Low Latency, Dual Mics with ENx, ASAP Charge, IWP Tech, IPX4 & Bluetooth v5.3(Active Black)
The boAt Airdopes 91 TWS Earbuds offer an impressive 45 hours of playtime, ensuring long-lasting audio entertainment for music, podcasts, and more. Equipped with 10 mm drivers, these earbuds deliver boAt Signature Sound for an immersive listening experience. The 50 ms low latency in BEAST mode enhances gaming by eliminating bothersome lag, making virtual obstacles a breeze. Dual mics with ENx technology ensure clear, noise-free calls, perfect for work or connecting with friends. With ASAP charge, you get up to 120 minutes of performance after just 10 minutes of charging. The Insta Wake N Pair feature allows quick, hassle-free connectivity by simply flipping the lid. Ideal for gamers, music lovers, and frequent callers, these earbuds are also a thoughtful gift choice.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes 91
Colour: Black
Form Factor: In Ear
Model Name: Airdopes 91
Special features: BEAST Mode, ENx Technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life
|No headphone jack
|Low latency for gaming
|Limited water resistance (IPX4)
Noise Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Carbon Black)
The Noise Buds N1 in-ear truly wireless earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playtime, perfect for extended music sessions or long commutes. With Quad Mic and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), these earbuds ensure clear and crisp calls, making them ideal for work and personal use. The 11mm driver delivers a powerful and precise sound experience, enhancing your audio enjoyment. Thanks to ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, these earbuds provide smooth and lag-free communication, ideal for gaming and video calls. The Instacharge feature allows you to get 120 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge, ensuring you stay connected without long waits. These earbuds, with their sleek chrome finish, make for an excellent gift for tech enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
Specifications of Noise Buds N1
Colour: Black
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: True Wireless
Headphones Jack: Wireless
Special features: Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra-Low Latency
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life
|No headphone jack
|Clear call quality
|The charging case may be bulky
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Smart Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.4, Crystal-Clear Sound, Comfortable Design, 30-Hour Battery Life, Adaptive ANC, LE Audio and Auracast - Black Copper
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Smart Earbuds provide crystal-clear sound through Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer system and lossless audio technology, delivering a detailed and immersive listening experience. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, these earbuds offer advanced features like LE Audio and Auracast for superior audio streaming. The adaptive ANC and Anti-Wind Mode ensure you can isolate external noise, while the low-noise Transparency Mode allows for ambient awareness when needed. Designed for all-day comfort, these earbuds come with soft silicone ear tips and a secure fit for extended listening sessions. The 30-hour battery life and quick charge capability keep you connected without interruption, making them ideal for music lovers and frequent travellers.
Specifications of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Smart Earbuds
Colour: Black Copper
Ear Placement: In-Ear
Form Factor: True Wireless
Noise Control: Passive Noise Cancellation
Special features: Adaptive ANC, LE Audio
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Superior sound quality
|Higher price point
|Long battery life
|May be bulky for some users
Best value for money earphone on Amazon
The Boult Audio Z40 Pro offers exceptional value with 100 hours of playtime and 45ms low latency gaming mode. It features quad mic ENC for clear calls and a premium rubber grip case for added comfort. Ideal for both everyday use and extended gaming sessions.
Best overall earphone on Amazon
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 delivers top-notch sound quality with its TrueResponse transducer system. It boasts a 30-hour battery life, adaptive ANC, and advanced Bluetooth 5.4 features like LE Audio and Auracast, making it a top choice for those seeking premium audio performance.
Top 3 features of the best earphones:
|Best TWS earphones
|Form Factor
|Play Time
|Special Features
|Bose NEW QuietComfort Ultra Wireless
|True Wireless
|6 hours (up to 4 with Immersive Audio)
|Immersive Audio, CustomTune Technology
|Boult Audio Z40 Pro
|In-Ear
|100 hours
|Feather touch controls, Rubber grip case
|boAt Airdopes 91
|In-Ear
|45 hours
|BEAST Mode for gaming, ENx Technology
|Noise Buds N1
|True Wireless
|40 hours
|Instacharge (10 min = 120 min), Chrome finish
|Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4
|True Wireless
|30 hours
|Customizable touch controls, Anti-Wind Mode
Top deals on the best headphones at the Amazon Mega Electronic Days:
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, Battery- 40Hrs(w/o NC), 30Hrs(with NC), 3Min Quick Charge=3Hrs Playback, Multi Point Connectivity -Black
The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless headphones provide a premium audio experience with industry-leading noise cancellation. Featuring two advanced processors and eight microphones, these headphones excel at blocking out ambient sounds, while Auto NC Optimizer adjusts settings based on your environment. With the Integrated Processor V1, enjoy the exceptional sound quality and clear hands-free calls, thanks to the four beamforming microphones and AI-based noise reduction. The long-lasting battery supports up to 30 hours of playtime with noise cancellation on, and up to 40 hours with it off. Quick charging adds 3 hours of playback with just a 3-minute charge. Perfect for frequent travellers, busy professionals, or anyone seeking top-tier audio and comfort.
Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless
Noise Control: Sound Isolation
Battery Life: Up to 40 hours
Quick Charge: 3 minutes for 3 hours of playback
Special features: Industry-leading noise cancellation, Multipoint connection
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Excellent noise cancellation
|Higher price point
|Long battery life
|Might be bulky for some users
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
The JBL Tune 760NC Wireless headphones deliver an impressive audio experience with active noise cancellation and JBL's signature Pure Bass sound. These headphones offer up to 50 hours of playtime without noise cancellation or up to 35 hours with it, making them ideal for extended listening sessions. With Google Fast Pair, they quickly connect to your Android device, and the dual pairing feature lets you seamlessly switch between multiple devices. Enjoy flexible use with a detachable AUX cable for wired listening or opt for wireless convenience. Perfect for music enthusiasts and multitaskers, these headphones combine comfort, style, and functionality.
Specifications of JBL Tune 760NC Wireless
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
Battery Life: Up to 50 hours
Quick Charge: 2 hours for full charge
Special features: JBL Pure Bass sound, Dual pairing
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life
|May feel bulky for some users
|Seamless device switching
|Limited to JBL's sound profile
The Sennheiser HD 280 PRO Wired headphones are designed for professional use in studio recording, monitoring, and broadcasting. These dynamic, closed-ear headphones offer up to 32 dB of sound attenuation, ensuring minimal outside noise interference. Their ergonomic design and padded ear cups provide exceptional comfort for extended sessions. With a frequency response that delivers warm, natural sound reproduction, these headphones are ideal for audio professionals seeking precise and reliable monioring. The robust build and comfortable fit make them a great choice for anyone needing high-quality sound isolation and durability in their audio equipment.
Specifications of Sennheiser HD 280 PRO Wired
Noise Control: Up to 32 dB attenuation
Frequency Response: Warm and natural sound reproduction
Design: Ergonomic with padded ear cups
Special features: Closed-ear design, Lightweight and comfortable
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Excellent sound isolation
|A wired connection limits mobility
|Comfortable for long use
|May not suit casual listeners
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile On Ear Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1
The Razer Barracuda X (2022) Wireless headset offers versatile connectivity with SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, allowing seamless transitions between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth modes for PC, console, and mobile use. Its ergonomic 250g design, featuring breathable memory foam ear cushions and swivelling earcups, ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions and daily commutes. Equipped with Razer TriForce 40mm drivers, it delivers exceptional audio across highs, mids, and lows, enhancing both gaming immersion and media enjoyment. The detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic ensures clear voice capture while reducing background noise, and the 50-hour battery life with USB-C charging supports extended playtime.
Specifications of Razer Barracuda X (2022)
Connectivity: 2.4GHz and Bluetooth
Battery Life: Up to 50 hours
Design: Ergonomic with memory foam cushions
Special features: SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, Detachable mic
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Versatile connectivity options
|A wired connection is not available
|Comfortable and lightweight design
|Limited to on-ear style
The ZEBRONICS Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones offer extended playtime with up to 60 hours of continuous audio. Designed for comfort, these headphones feature plush ear cushions and an adjustable headband. The integrated RGB lights add a stylish touch, while the inline remote provides easy control of media and volume. Equipped with voice assistant support and an AUX input, the Duke is versatile for both wired and wireless use. Its built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting performance, with a 2-hour charging time. Ideal for those who need reliable, all-day audio for music, calls, or gaming.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke
Playback Time: Up to 60 hours
Charging Time: 2 hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth and AUX
Special features: Adjustable headband, RGB lights
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Long battery life
|Bluetooth range is limited
|Comfortable with adjustable headband
|May be bulky for some users
Best value for money headphones on Amazon
The JBL Tune 760NC offers fantastic value with its powerful sound, active noise cancellation, and up to 50 hours of playtime. Its versatile dual connectivity options and quick pairing make it a great choice for those seeking high-quality audio at an affordable price.
Best overall headphone on Amazon
The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless stands out with its industry-leading noise cancellation, remarkable sound quality, and up to 30-hour battery life with noise cancellation on. Its advanced features include quick charging and seamless device switching, making it the top choice for audiophiles seeking premium performance and comfort.
Top 3 features of the best headphones:
|Best headphones
|Connectivity
|Noise Cancellation
|Special Features
|Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless
|Bluetooth, USB-C
|Industry-leading
|Quick charging, Multipoint connection
|JBL Tune 760NC
|Bluetooth, AUX
|Active noise cancellation
|JBL Pure Bass sound, Dual pairing
|Sennheiser HD 280 PRO
|Wired (3.5mm)
|Up to 32 dB attenuation
|Closed-ear design, Lightweight
|Razer Barracuda X (2022)
|2.4GHz, Bluetooth
|Not specified
|SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, Detachable mic
|ZEBRONICS Duke
|Bluetooth, AUX
|Not specified
|RGB lights, Voice assistant support
Factors to keep in mind while purchasing earphones and headphones
Sound Quality: Look for clear, balanced sound with good bass, mids, and treble. Reading reviews or trying them out in-store can help ensure they meet your audio preferences.
Comfort and Fit: Choose earphones or headphones that fit comfortably, especially if you plan to use them for extended periods. Consider factors like cushioning, adjustable bands, and ear tip sizes.
Connectivity: Decide between wired and wireless options. Wireless models offer more mobility, while wired options can provide a more stable connection and no need for charging.
Noise Cancellation: Depending on your environment, active noise cancellation (ANC) might be important. It helps reduce background noise for a more immersive listening experience.
Battery Life and Charging: For wireless models, check the battery life and charging time. Longer battery life means less frequent recharging, which is convenient for daily use.
The Amazon Mega Electronic Days: FAQs
- What discounts can I expect during Amazon Mega Electronic Days?
Expect significant discounts on a wide range of electronics, including headphones, smartphones, and laptops, up to 70% off.
- Are there any special deals on specific brands?
Yes, many popular brands offer exclusive deals, including additional savings or bundled offers, during the event.
- Can I return items purchased during Amazon Mega Electronic Days?
Yes, standard return policies apply. Check the specific return terms for each item to ensure a smooth return process.
- How do I find the best deals during the event?
Use Amazon’s "Today’s Deals" section, set up alerts for specific items, and check daily for the latest promotions and discounts.
