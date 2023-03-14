Home / Technology / Meta stops bonuses for Facebook Reels creators: Report

Meta stops bonuses for Facebook Reels creators: Report

Published on Mar 14, 2023

Earlier, the content creators used to get bonuses under this initiatives. The multiple creators received more than $10,000 bonuses with some even claimed to have got even $35,000 in a month. The creators needed to get millions of views on their reels.

Facebook said people used its services because it delivered value for them and "they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta's platforms and who with."(Reuters)
Facebook said people used its services because it delivered value for them and "they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta's platforms and who with."(Reuters)
Facebook's parent Meta has announced putting on hold the bonus for creators of Reels on the social media platform. In an official statement, the company said it is focusing on creating new features to make it easier for creators to build and grow their audience, Business Insider reported.

The programme which was introduced in 2021, incentivised content creators to generate more video content. However, the shutdown will hit all Reels creators on Facebook and US-based creators on Instagram. According to report, Meta has told the website it might reintroduce the programme in ‘targeted’ ways if Reels enter a new market.

Last year Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Reels attained an annual revenue rate of $1 billion. The company hoped that the format brought more money as it burned cash on metaverse efforts. With Meta stopping bonuses, content creators would need incentives to post short videos on its platforms instead of TikTok or YouTube Shorts. Facebook has also promised more monetisation tools for creators to earn money.

Facebook head Tom Alison said the company is focused on adapting and enhancing the monetisation tools for short videos. The company will continue expanding ads on Facebook Reels tests to help more creators earn ad revenue for the Reels and grow virtual gifting through Stars on Reels.

