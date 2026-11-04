Most people pay more for bigger TVs than they need to: These 6 discounted models offer more for less
Amazon has discounts on six TVs from Xiaomi, TCL, Samsung, Philips, Hisense and VW, with listed prices ranging from ₹7,699 to ₹50,490.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L43MB-AINView Details
₹24,999
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | 4K HDR | Dolby Vision & Atmos | Game Master | 60Hz MEMC | 43P6LView Details
₹33,990
Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXLView Details
₹47,490
PHILIPS 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94View Details
₹44,199
Hisense 55 Inch 55E7S Pro | Mini Dimming | Hi-QLED | Native 144Hz Game Mode | 48W Powerful Speakers | Gaming in Dolby Vision | Hands-Free Voice ControlView Details
₹53,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.
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Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
A television upgrade does not have to mean spending ₹60,000 or more, especially when Amazon has price cuts across several screen sizes and display technologies during its Diwali sale. Here in this article, we've included 43-inch 4K TVs from Xiaomi and TCL, 55-inch Mini LED options from Samsung, Philips and Hisense and a more affordable 32-inch QLED model from VW. Listed prices start at ₹7,699 and go up to ₹50,490, with discounts shown as high as 49%. But a large discount alone does not tell you if a TV is right for your living room. Screen resolution, panel technology, refresh rate and smart TV software deserve a closer look before you make a decision.
TV deals on Amazon: listed price, MRP and discount
|Television
|Listed price
|MRP
|Discount shown
|Xiaomi Smartchoice X 43-inch 4K TV
|₹24,999
|₹37,999
|34%
|TCL Smartchoice 43-inch 4K QLED TV
|₹32,990
|₹48,990
|33%
|Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV
|₹47,490
|₹59,990
|21%
|Philips 55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV
|₹44,199
|₹84,999
|48%
|Hisense 55-inch 55E8S Hi-QLED Mini LED TV
|₹50,490
|₹91,999
|45%
|VW Smartchoice 32-inch HD Ready QLED TV
|₹7,699
|₹14,999
|49%
1. Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L43MB-AIN
Xiaomi's 43-inch Smartchoice X is aimed at buyers who want to move to 4K without stretching their budget. Its 4K resolution and Google TV platform make it a pretty decent option for streaming shows, films and everyday television. Dolby Vision support is another useful addition, although this is still a 60Hz television rather than a high-refresh-rate panel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- 4K resolution gives compatible films and shows more detail than Full HD TVs.
- Dolby Vision support adds HDR compatibility for supported streaming content.
- Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps and content discovery features.
Reason to avoid
- The 60Hz refresh rate is not intended for high-refresh-rate gaming.
- The 8GB storage may feel restrictive if you install several apps.
Why we picked it
This Xiaomi model makes sense for households that want a 43-inch 4K television at a relatively accessible price. Its combination of Google TV, Dolby Vision and 30W audio covers the essentials without pushing into a premium price bracket.
2. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV | 4K HDR | Dolby Vision & Atmos | Game Master | 60Hz MEMC | 43P6L
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The TCL 43T6D brings QLED technology to a 43-inch 4K television, giving buyers another option in the sub- ₹35,000 segment. Its appeal lies in the combination of a quantum-dot display, 4K resolution and Google TV. TCL lists the 43T6D as part of its T6D Premium QLED range, with an AiPQ processor.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- QLED technology is designed to deliver a wider, more vibrant colour presentation than conventional LED displays.
- 4K resolution suits streaming platforms and other high-resolution content.
- Google TV brings popular streaming services and app access together.
Reason to avoid
- The 43-inch screen may feel small in a large living room.
Why we picked it
The TCL stands out for bringing QLED and 4K together in a compact screen size. It is worth considering if colour-rich streaming and a familiar Google TV interface matter more to you than having a larger display.
3. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXL
Samsung's 55-inch M2EH is the largest step up in screen size among the more affordable options here. Its Mini LED backlighting, 4K resolution and Vision AI features put the focus on picture processing and smart functionality. The TV also supports HDR10+, 120Hz DLG, VRR and ALLM, giving it a broader feature set for films, sports and gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Mini LED backlighting offers more precise light control than conventional LED backlighting.
- VRR and ALLM are useful additions for compatible gaming consoles.
- Tizen includes Samsung's connected TV features, apps and Apple AirPlay support.
Reason to avoid
- The TV has one USB-A port, which may be limiting if you connect several USB accessories.
Why we picked it
At this price, the Samsung brings Mini LED technology to a 55-inch screen, along with gaming features such as VRR and ALLM. It is worth considering if you want a larger display with a focus on picture processing and connected features.
4. PHILIPS 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94
Philips' 55MLED610/94 combines a 55-inch 4K screen with QD-Mini LED technology, placing it among the more feature-focused televisions in this price list. The model is listed with Google TV and Dolby Vision support. At ₹44,199, its advertised discount is one of the biggest here.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QD-Mini LED combines quantum-dot colour with Mini LED backlighting.
The 55-inch screen is suited to larger rooms and a more immersive viewing setup.
Google TV offers access to streaming apps and content recommendations.
Reason to avoid
Buyers should check the available HDMI specifications if they plan to connect multiple gaming devices.
Why we picked it
The Philips is worth a closer look if you want a 55-inch QD-Mini LED television without moving into the highest price bracket in this list. Its advertised price cut also makes checking the final deal worthwhile.
5. Hisense 55 Inch 55E7S Pro | Mini Dimming | Hi-QLED | Native 144Hz Game Mode | 48W Powerful Speakers | Gaming in Dolby Vision | Hands-Free Voice Control
Hisense's 55E8S is positioned as a more performance-focused 55-inch television, with Hi-QLED Mini LED technology and a 4K panel. The E8S range also lists a native 144Hz Game Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer in its international specifications.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Mini LED and QLED technologies are designed to improve contrast and colour reproduction.
The E8S specification includes a native 144Hz Game Mode for compatible gaming sources.
A built-in subwoofer can add bass presence without requiring a separate audio unit immediately.
Reason to avoid
The 55-inch screen and higher listed price may not suit smaller rooms or tighter budgets.
Why we picked it
The Hisense is the gaming-oriented option in this group on paper, thanks to its E8S 144Hz Game Mode specification. It deserves attention from buyers who want a 55-inch Mini LED screen and plan to connect a compatible gaming system.
6. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Smartchoice Frameless Series HD Ready QLED TV VW32MAX
Not everyone needs a 55-inch television. VW's 32-inch Smartchoice model is the entry-level option in this selection, with an HD resolution and QLED display technology. At ₹7,699, it is aimed at smaller rooms, bedrooms or secondary viewing spaces. The lower resolution is an important trade-off, particularly if you sit close to the screen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Low listed price makes it an accessible option for a secondary television.
- QLED display technology is a useful feature at this screen size and price.
- Compact dimensions suit bedrooms, kitchens and smaller viewing spaces.
Reason to avoid
- HD Ready resolution is less detailed than Full HD and 4K televisions.
- The 32-inch screen is not suited to buyers seeking a large, cinema-style viewing experience.
Why we picked it
The VW makes the list for its low entry price and compact size. It is worth considering as a bedroom or secondary TV, particularly if your priority is keeping the initial spend below ₹8,000 rather than getting 4K resolution.
Top 3 features of these TVs
|Television
|Display technology
Resolution
Screen size
|Xiaomi Smartchoice X
|LED
|4K Ultra HD
|43 inches
|TCL Smartchoice
|QLED
|4K Ultra HD
|43 inches
|Samsung M2EH
|Mini LED
|4K Ultra HD
|55 inches
|Philips 55MLED610/94
|QD-Mini LED
|4K Ultra HD
|55 inches
|Hisense 55E8S
|Hi-QLED Mini LED
|4K Ultra HD
|55 inches
|VW Smartchoice
|QLED
|HD Ready
|32 inches
Factors to consider when buying a television
- Screen size and viewing distance: A 55-inch TV can work well in a larger living room, while a 32-inch or 43-inch model may be more practical for a bedroom or compact space. Consider where you will sit before choosing a size.
- Resolution: 4K is worth considering for larger screens and high-resolution streaming content. HD Ready can be sufficient for a smaller secondary television, but it will not offer the same detail.
- Display technology: QLED uses quantum dots to improve colour reproduction, while Mini LED uses smaller backlights for more precise light control. QD-Mini LED combines both approaches.
- Refresh rate and gaming features: If you play games, check the native refresh rate rather than relying only on motion-rate labels. Features such as VRR and ALLM can also be useful with compatible consoles.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.