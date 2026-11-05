New Delhi, The Union health ministry has achieved 100 per cent of the targets under a campaign aimed at clearing administrative pendency and overhauling records management, with over 1.20 lakh physical files weeded out, 5.82 lakh square feet of office space cleared and more than ₹1 crore generated through disposal of scrap and e-waste, the ministry said. 100 pc targets under cleanliness, records management campaign achieved: Union health ministry

Special Campaign 6, conducted from October 2 to 31, covered 1,62,325 sites across offices and institutions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, including central government hospitals, attached and subordinate offices, autonomous bodies and central public sector undertakings.

During the campaign, 12,840 public grievances and 6,026 associated appeals were disposed of, while 119 references received from MPs were addressed, a ministry statement said.

The ministry also simplified 19 rules and processes as part of efforts to reduce administrative pendency and streamline procedures.

Under the records management exercise, 1,25,114 physical files were reviewed and 1,20,115 weeded out. In addition, 37,481 e-files were reviewed and 32,542 closed, the statement said.

These measures resulted in reclamation of 5,82,449 square feet of office space, the ministry said.

The disposal of scrap and e-waste generated revenue exceeding ₹1 crore while facilitating responsible management of obsolete materials.

The campaign focused on institutionalising cleanliness, improving records management, reducing pendency and creating cleaner and more efficient working environments across health ministry institutions, it added.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS, Delhi, during the campaign to review cleanliness, waste management and patient amenities.

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav visited a health check-up camp at Kartavya Bhawan-1 and interacted with 'safai mitras'. The health secretary also reviewed the campaign's progress.

The ministry said several institutions also undertook innovative initiatives, including "waste-to-art" activities at AIIMS Jodhpur, where plastic drums and bottles were reused as planters and decorative items carrying anti-tobacco and anti-smoking messages.

Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi also undertook a waste-to-art activity.

The ministry in its statement said achievement of 100 per cent of prescribed targets, with performance exceeding targets across several parameters, reflected its efforts towards efficient, accountable and citizen-centric governance.

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