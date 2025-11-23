Search
Old laptop testing patience? Check out the best-selling laptops under 50000 from HP, Dell and more at up to 45% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Stuck with a slow laptop that takes ages to load? These budget-friendly and best-selling laptops under ₹50,000 might finally give you peace.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹42,300

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6(39.62cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu View Details checkDetails

₹36,500

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, FHD,15.6-inch (39.6 cm) Win 11, Office 21, FHD Camera with Privacy Shutter,15s-fc0155AU View Details checkDetails

₹33,649

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details checkDetails

₹50,900

HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹42,699

Everyone has that one moment where their laptop tests their patience. Maybe it froze during an online exam, shut down before a presentation or took forever to open a simple document. If you nodded while reading this, it might be time to move on. The good news is, you don’t need to dream about a big budget to get a smooth, dependable machine anymore.

Laptop giving you endless loading circles? Upgrade to one of the best-selling laptops under 50,000

This sale brings best-selling laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and more with discounts up to 45%. These models are built for real, everyday tasks such as online meetings, assignments, binge-watching, coding basics and office work. They look sleek, start fast and run without drama. If you’ve been postponing the decision because laptops seem expensive, this list proves that solid performance and a controlled budget can go together. Sometimes, the smartest buy is simply the one that saves your time and sanity.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast boot and smooth multitasking. It features a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 300 nits brightness for sharp visuals. The backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor and aluminium top panel make it suitable for work and travel.

It runs Windows 11 Home with Office 2024 and weighs 1.7kg. It is currently priced at 46,990 after a 46% discount.

Specifications

Processor
Ryzen 5 7535HS
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16-inch WUXGA IPS
Weight
1.7kg
Acer Aspire Lite features the Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U processor with 10 cores, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for smooth multitasking and fast app loading. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and integrated Intel UHD graphics.

The metal body, numeric keypad, HD webcam with noise cancellation and thin profile make it suitable for work and travel use. It currently costs 42,300 with a 44% discount.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1334U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch Full HD
Weight
1.59k
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 runs on the Intel Core i3 12th Gen processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for quick boot and stable performance. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and Intel UHD graphics suitable for browsing, office tasks and streaming.

It includes Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Audio speakers and a privacy shutter webcam. At 1.63kg, it is easy to carry. It is currently priced at 36,490 with a 41% discount.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1215U
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Battery
45Wh
HP 15 runs on the Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for responsive performance. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display and Intel UHD graphics for clear visuals. It includes Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and a 1080p True Vision webcam for better video calls. At 1.59kg, it is easy to carry. It is priced at 36,500 with a 27% discount.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Battery
41Wh
ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with the Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for fast boot and smooth day-to-day use. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, backlit keyboard and integrated Intel UHD graphics make it suitable for office work, classes and streaming. It includes Windows 11, MS Office 2021 and McAfee Antivirus.

At 1.7kg, it remains light enough for daily travel. It is currently available for 34,990 with a 40% discount.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Weight
1.7kg
HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for quick app response and smooth daily performance. The 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare micro edge display provides clear visuals and the Radeon graphics support light editing and streaming. It includes Windows 11, Office 2021, Wi Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

A privacy shutter webcam and backlit keyboard add convenience for study or office work. It is currently priced at 33,649 with a 21% discount.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Battery
41 Wh
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 features the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM for smooth multitasking and quick response across daily work, study and entertainment. The 512GB NVMe SSD offers quick boot and ample storage for files and apps. The 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare display provides clear visuals, and the lightweight design makes it easy to carry.

Windows 11 with Office 2021 and Alexa built in makes it a ready-to-use setup without extra installs. Priced at 41,990 with a 31 percent discount, it suits users who want speed, portability and solid day to day reliability.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Weight
1.63kg
Dell Vostro 3530 runs on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i3 1305U with 16GB DDR4 RAM, making it suitable for study, office work and everyday tasks without lag. The 512GB SSD helps apps load quickly and keeps files organised. The 15.6 inch Full HD narrow border display offers clarity for classes, browsing or streaming. It includes Windows 11, Office Home and Student 2024 and McAfee security, so it's ready to use from day one.

With a spill resistant keyboard and 120Hz refresh rate, it balances practicality and smooth visuals for long hours of work. It is currently available at 40,990 with a 25% discount.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD 120Hz
Weight
1.66kg
HP 15s with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 1235U offers smooth day to day use for work, study and multitasking. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD help apps open quickly and keep storage organised. The 15.6 inch Full HD anti glare display gives clear visuals for classes, meetings or streams.

\It includes Windows 11 and Office 2021 along with a backlit keyboard and HD camera for calls. With fast charging support and a lightweight build, it suits users who want a dependable laptop for regular use.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Weight
1.69kg
HP 15s with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U is a reliable pick for office work, online classes and regular everyday use. With 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it handles multiple tabs and apps smoothly. The 15.6 inch Full HD anti-glare screen makes long work hours easier on the eyes.

It includes Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 along with a backlit keyboard and built in Alexa support for hands free access. With fast charging and a clean silver design, this laptop works well for students, working professionals and users who want steady performance.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD
Weight
2.21kg

  • Are laptops under 50,000 good for work and study?

    Yes, many laptops in this range can handle browsing, video calls, MS Office, college work and basic productivity tasks smoothly.

  • Can I play games on a laptop under 50,000?

    Light and older games may run fine, but heavy AAA titles and advanced graphics performance are limited unless the laptop has a dedicated GPU.

  • How much RAM is ideal in this budget?

    8GB RAM is common and works well for multitasking. If you find 16GB RAM under 50,000, that’s a strong value pick.

  • Is an SSD important?

    Yes, SSD storage makes the laptop faster when opening files, booting Windows and switching apps.

  • Do these laptops support coding?

    Yes, most laptops under 50,000 can run beginner and intermediate coding tools easily.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

