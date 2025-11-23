Old laptop testing patience? Check out the best-selling laptops under 50000 from HP, Dell and more at up to 45% off
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Stuck with a slow laptop that takes ages to load? These budget-friendly and best-selling laptops under ₹50,000 might finally give you peace.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹42,300
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6(39.62cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu View Details
|
₹36,500
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, FHD,15.6-inch (39.6 cm) Win 11, Office 21, FHD Camera with Privacy Shutter,15s-fc0155AU View Details
|
₹33,649
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Dell 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16 GB:DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm Narrow Border Display, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, Intel UHD Graphics, 1.66 Kg Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
₹50,900
|
|
|
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop View Details
|
₹42,699
|
|
