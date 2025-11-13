OnePlus 15 launching in India today: Check expected price and how to watch livestream

OnePlus is set to introduce its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India today at 7 PM. The company has confirmed that the upcoming model will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will house a 7,300mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus device. OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India today at 7 pm IST.

OnePlus 15 India Launch: How to Watch the Livestream

The launch event will go live at 7 PM IST on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and the company’s official website. Interested viewers can tune in to watch the unveiling, where OnePlus will reveal the device’s price, availability, and special offers. During the stream, details on pre-orders, exchange deals, and Red Cable Club benefits will also be announced. The OnePlus 15 will go on sale via the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and select retail outlets.

OnePlus 15: Specifications and Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Based on the features of its Chinese version, the device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

For photography, the device could sport a triple 50MP camera setup, including a main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. OnePlus is reportedly using its own DetailMax image engine instead of continuing its collaboration with Hasselblad.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 15 will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. It may offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Powering the device will be a 7,300mAh Silicon Carbon battery.

Moreover, a recently removed Reliance Digital listing suggests that the starting price of the upcoming OnePlus 15 could be around Rs. 72,999, which will place it slightly above the previous generation.