OnePlus 16 key spec and features tipped online: Here’s what to expect

The OnePlus 15 has only recently entered the market, but discussion has already shifted to what the company may plan next. Early insights linked to the OnePlus 16 have appeared online, which suggest possible changes in display, processor, camera system, battery capacity, and other features. Recently, a tipster known as Debayan Roy shared these details, though the information comes from an early stage and lacks confirmation from OnePlus. OnePlus 16 is set to launch soon, as early leaks suggest changes to camera, battery and display. (OnePlus)

Because of this, readers should treat the reported specifications as preliminary. Companies often test multiple hardware combinations during development, and final products may differ from early reports. Even so, the leak offers a glimpse into the direction OnePlus could take with its next flagship model.

OnePlus 16: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked) According to the leak, the OnePlus 16 may feature a flat LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The panel reportedly comes from BOE and may use its X5 technology. If accurate, this display would aim to balance smooth motion with power management, though actual performance would depend on software control and usage patterns.

On the processing side, the OnePlus 16 could be powered by a new Snapdragon 8-series chipset, tentatively referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The exact name and final specifications of this processor remain unclear, as Qualcomm has not announced its next flagship chip. Still, OnePlus has traditionally used top-tier Snapdragon platforms, and this report follows that pattern.

Camera hardware appears to be a major focus in the leak. The upcoming device could feature a 200MP main camera, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. While these numbers suggest a shift in camera strategy for OnePlus, image results would depend on sensor choice, image processing, and software tuning. These factors usually play a larger role than raw megapixel counts.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 16 is also likely to include a battery with a capacity close to 9,000mAh. The device may also support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. If confirmed, this would mark a change in how OnePlus approaches battery size in its flagship lineup. At this stage, it remains unclear how such a battery would affect phone weight, size, or thermal management. Additionally, the device could also come equipped with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and USB 3 support for data transfer.

On the other hand, a separate claim suggests that the OnePlus 16 may launch only in China. If true, this would affect regions such as India, where OnePlus maintains a strong user base. However, there is no official statement supporting this claim, and OnePlus has not commented on regional availability.

At present, all information related to the OnePlus 16 should be treated with caution. More clarity is expected closer to the device’s official announcement.