Philips mixer grinder models bring smart sensor tech and silent motor innovation to Indian kitchens in 2025: Top picks

Philips mixer grinders have become a familiar part of many Indian kitchens, known for their reliable performance and ease of use. Designed to handle common tasks like grinding spices, making chutneys, or preparing batter, these appliances are built to support everyday cooking needs. Philips mixer grinder in action grinding fresh ingredients for daily cooking.

The lineup includes various models with different motor capacities, jar sizes, and functions to suit different household needs. With stainless steel blades, easy-to-use controls, and added safety features, Philips aims to offer products that are reliable and easy to handle. For home cooks managing daily meals or occasional prep work, Philips mixer grinders remain a trusted option that fits into a wide range of cooking routines.

The Philips HL7770/00 mixer grinder stands out for its fine control and consistency in dry and wet grinding. Built with an 800 watt motor, it supports kitchen tasks like spice blends, masala pastes, and more with ease.

Philips brings smart features like Micro Grind technology, allowing you to choose from Coarse, Fine, or Superfine texture. Even a single pepper can be ground evenly. This Philips mixer grinder model is tuned for everyday home use with precision in mind.

Specifications Motor Power 800 Watts Technology Micro Grind for texture control Speed Control 3-speed with pulse Special Feature Adjustable Speed Control Reasons to buy Micro Grind lets you choose exact texture Grinds even small quantities efficiently Reasons to avoid No juicer jar included Can be slightly noisy at full speed Click Here to Buy Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder, 800 Watt Powerful motor, 3 Jars, MicroGrind technology : Grind even 1 pepper; Choose Coarse, Fine, or Superfine for perfect textures every time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it delivers stable results for everyday grinding.

Why choose this product?

It handles smaller batches without clogging or uneven texture.

Philips HL7759/00 is designed to handle everyday kitchen loads without stalling or overheating. Its 750 watt turbo motor powers through dry masalas, chutneys, and wet pastes with consistent grinding.

With four durable jars and an airflow system that helps the motor stay cooler, this Philips mixer grinder is made to handle back-to-back tasks. It’s a great model for busy kitchens where grinding happens more than once a day.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Turbo Speed Control 3-speed rotary with pulse Special Features Jar Material: Stainless Steel, Material Blade: Stainless Steel Bowl Capacities Mixer grinder, Blender Jar (1.5 Litres), Jar1 (1.5 Litres), Jar2 (1 Litre) and Jar3 (0.3 Litres) Reasons to buy Strong motor works well for dry and wet grinding Quick cool vents support longer use Reasons to avoid Jars may feel bulky for smaller prep Click Here to Buy Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

runs consistently for everyday mixing and grinding.

Why choose this product?

Its built to manage longer usage without overheating.

Philips brings a combined solution with this 3-in-1 model that blends mixing, grinding, and food processing into one unit. The 750 watt motor takes on chopping, juicing, grating, and standard grinding jobs with ease.

This version of the Philips mixer grinder system comes with four jars and multiple attachments, making it well suited for kitchens that do more prep in less time. Its build supports multitasking without needing separate appliances.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Functions Mixer grinder, juicer, food processor Speed Settings 3 + pulse Safety Auto shut-off, non-slip feet Reasons to buy Combines three appliances in one Strong motor handles tough chopping and grinding Comes with multiple blades and processing tools Reasons to avoid Takes more storage space Slight learning curve for food processor use Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well as an all-in-one kitchen helper.

Why choose this product?

Because it replaces multiple machines with one unit.

Philips HL7777/00 steps ahead with a digital interface, smart one touch controls, and Intelli speed presets that match everyday kitchen routines. Noise is dialed down too, thanks to built in soft sound technology that cuts sound power by up to 50 percent.

Unlike earlier models, this Philips mixer grinder version includes four jars and presets for batters, chutneys, and powders. The focus stays on simplifying prep without overcomplicating the process.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Jars 4 (wet, dry, chutney, multipurpose) Technology Intelli speed Smart Touch Interface Digital control panel Speed Control Pre set and manual modes Special Feature Built In Grinder Reasons to buy Smart touch presets for common tasks Quieter than many mixers in the same class Digital interface is easy to navigate Reasons to avoid Higher price point than basic models Digital display may need care during cleaning Click Here to Buy PHILIPS HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Smart One-Touch Mode, 50%* Reduction in sound power, Digital Interface, Intelli-speed Technology for Pre-Set cooking, Soft Sound Technology, Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It runs quiet and simplifies regular grinding jobs.

Why choose this product?

Clear presets and reduced noise make daily use more manageable.

The HL7763/00 brings together mixing, juicing, and food processing in one machine with a strong motor to handle thicker batters and tougher chopping tasks. It includes four jars with clear lids and strong blades that hold up over repeated use.

This Philips mixer grinder version is made for multitaskers who prefer a single appliance to handle regular prep work. It takes on grinding, slicing, and juicing with equal control.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Functions Mixer, juicer, food processor Speed Settings 3 speed with pulse Special Features Heavy Duty, Leakproof Reasons to buy Combines three functions in one Powerful motor works with thick ingredients Reasons to avoid Takes up more space on the counter Attachments may need careful handling Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well for daily prep and juices without splatter

Why choose this product?

Built to manage tougher prep tasks in one setup.

Built with a 1000 watt copper motor, this Philips mixer grinder handles tougher tasks like grinding masalas or preparing large batches of batter. It's useful when you're making a South Indian breakfast with idlis, dosas, and vadas to share with family.

This model includes four jars suited for wet and dry use, offering speed and consistency for kitchens that do frequent grinding. It keeps the focus on strength without adding complexity.

Specifications Motor Power 1000 Watts Copper Motor Jars 4 (wet, dry, chutney, multipurpose) Material ABS body and stainless steel jars Speed Control 3 speed with pulse Special Features Adjustable Speed Control, Grinds in 90 secs Reasons to buy Heavy-duty 1000W copper motor Suitable for frequent and tough grinding Reasons to avoid Heavier build compared to 750W models Click Here to Buy Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder Copper Motor, 4 Jar with 5 Year Warranty on Motor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It handles tough grinding jobs without stalling.

Why choose this product?

Built for heavy grinding with lasting motor support.

Fitted with a 750 watt motor, this Philips mixer grinder delivers steady grinding for daily recipes like chutneys, masalas, and batters. The white and grey design may look familiar, but it’s built for regular use with enough power to manage tough ingredients.

Three stainless steel jars come included, each designed for specific tasks. From dry masala grinding to wet blending, the setup supports everyday cooking without needing extra effort.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Special Feature Portable Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Jar Capacities Chutney jar (0.5 litre), Main jar (75 litre), Middle jar (0 litre) Safety Auto shut-off, vacuum feet Reasons to buy Reliable 750W motor for regular use Built-in auto shut-off adds safety Reasons to avoid Design is basic with no digital controls Click Here to Buy Philips HL7699/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder (White/Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Handles daily grinding tasks without issues.

Why choose this product?

Supports everyday grinding in home kitchens and performs well for standard recipes.

Not every kitchen needs a powerhouse. Some just need a steady helper. This Philips mixer grinder steps in to handle everyday tasks like chutney blending, light masala grinding, and quick prep with ease.

It’s part of the daily collection and comes with three jars, overload protection, and a body built for regular use. A fit for smaller families or anyone looking to keep things simple in the kitchen.

Specifications Motor Power 500 Jars 3 (wet, dry, chutney) Speed Settings 3-speed with pulse Safety Overload protection, non-slip feet Voltage 240 Volts Reasons to buy lightweight and simple to use ideal for small batch prep Reasons to avoid not suited for heavy-duty grinding jar handles may feel less firm Click Here to Buy Philips Daily Collection HL7610/04 500-Watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well for quick daily prep tasks in the kitchen.

Why choose this product?

Because it provides consistent output for light grinding tasks.

Is it worth choosing a Philips mixer grinder with load sensing tech for everyday use?

If you often multitask or grind ingredients in varying quantities, a Philips model with load sensing tech can save time and reduce wear on the motor. It adjusts power automatically, which is useful for consistent results without needing constant supervision.

Should noise level influence your choice of a Philips mixer grinder in 2025?

Yes, if your kitchen is part of a shared or quiet space, going for a model with Philips' Soft Sound Technology makes a big difference. It keeps blending quieter, which can be especially helpful for early mornings or busy homes.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best Philips mixer grinder:

Think about your daily cooking: If you grind masalas, batters, or chutneys often, choose a higher wattage model.

Jar count matters: More jars help if you multitask in the kitchen or cook in bigger batches.

Noise level is real: Quieter models make a difference in shared or small homes.

Motor cooling helps: Look for quick cooling if you run your mixer for long stretches.

Match the size to your space: Some models look compact but take more counter space.

Pick for convenience, not just specs: Ease of use often matters more than numbers.

Top 3 features of the best Philips mixer grinders:

Best Philips Mixer Grinders Motor Power Speed Settings Special Features Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder 800W 3 + Pulse Micro Grind Technology, Texture Control Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder 750W 3 + Pulse Quick Cool Ventilation, 4 Jars Philips Mixer Grinder + Food Processor (HL7707/01) 750W 3 + Pulse 3-in-1 Juicer + Mixer + Processor Philips HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder 750W One-Touch + Digital Intelli-Speed, Soft Sound, Digital Interface Philips HL7763/00 Mixer Grinder 750W 3 + Pulse 3-in-1 Prep Support, Overload Protection Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder 1000W 3 + Pulse Copper Motor, 5 Year Warranty Philips HL7699/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750W 3 + Pulse Advanced Ventilation, Strong Jar Lids Philips Daily Collection HL7610/04 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3 + Pulse Overload Protection, Compact Build

FAQs on Philips mixer grinders What is the ideal wattage for a Philips mixer grinder for home use? A Philips mixer grinder with 750 watts is usually enough for regular kitchen tasks.

Are Philips mixer grinders suitable for making idli and dosa batter? Yes, many Philips mixer grinder models with higher wattage can handle thick batters well.

Do Philips mixer grinders have overload protection? Yes, almost all Philips mixer grinder units include overload protection for motor safety.

Is there a silent or low-noise Philips mixer grinder available? Yes, select models like the HL7777 include noise-reducing technology for quieter use.

How many jars come with a typical Philips mixer grinder? Most Philips mixer grinders come with 3 to 4 jars, depending on the model.

