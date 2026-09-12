Planning a movie night at home? These soundbars bring Dolby Atmos, deep bass and cinematic sound
Planning movie nights at home? Here are five premium soundbars with Dolby Atmos, immersive audio, strong bass and useful connectivity to consider.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL New Launch Bar 500 MK2, Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, One App, 750WView Details
₹49,999
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - BlackView Details
₹49,999
Unlock Personalized
₹8,334x 6 months₹49,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Marshall Heston 60 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound - BlackView Details
₹1.21L
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -BlackView Details
₹89,989
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr WarrantyView Details
₹49,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good TV can deliver an impressive picture, but its built-in speakers often leave movies sounding flat. If you are planning regular movie nights at home, a soundbar can add stronger bass, clearer dialogue and a wider soundstage without the complexity of a full speaker setup. The five models on this list cover different approaches, from JBL's 5.1-channel system with a wireless subwoofer to compact options such as the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini. Prices are firmly in the premium segment, with models starting around ₹50,000 and going higher depending on the system. I have picked these soundbars based on their hardware, surround-sound capabilities, connectivity and the kind of home theatre experience they are designed to deliver.
1. JBL New Launch Bar 500 MK2, Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, One App, 750W
If bass is high on your movie-night checklist, the JBL Bar 500MK2 makes a strong case for itself. It combines a 5.1-channel setup with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer and 750W max output, while Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam 3.0 are designed to widen the soundstage. HDMI eARC also supports 4K Dolby Vision passthrough. The JBL One app adds EQ controls and sound calibration, making this a flexible choice for TV, movies and music.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful low-end performance from the wireless 10-inch subwoofer
Wide soundstage with MultiBeam 3.0 and Dolby Atmos
Useful app controls, calibration and 4K Dolby Vision passthrough
Reason to avoid
Its Dolby Atmos height effect can be less convincing without upward-firing speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the JBL's powerful bass, clear dialogue and immersive movie performance, with the 10-inch wireless subwoofer receiving particularly strong feedback. Buyers also like the easy HDMI eARC setup and JBL One app. Some users, however, feel height effects are limited and prefer dedicated speakers for music.
Why should you choose this product?
The JBL stands out for buyers who want a traditional home-theatre feel without adding multiple rear speakers. Its combination of 750W output, a large wireless subwoofer and MultiBeam processing makes it especially suited to action movies and bass-heavy content.
2. Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - Black
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) takes a different route, focusing on a compact design and software-driven surround sound. Its five-driver setup supports Dolby Atmos, while Trueplay can tune the soundbar to the room. Speech Enhancement and Night Sound are useful for everyday TV viewing, particularly when dialogue gets buried under louder effects. It also supports HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and voice assistants. The Beam can later be expanded with Sonos rear speakers or a subwoofer, giving buyers room to build a larger system over time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design works well with smaller TV setups
Clear dialogue and useful Speech Enhancement mode
Expandable with Sonos speakers and a subwoofer
Reason to avoid
Connectivity options are more limited than several competing premium soundbars
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise the Beam's audio quality and Dolby Atmos performance, with several appreciating its versatility for movies and music. Feedback on connectivity is mixed, while Alexa functionality and value also divide opinion. Some buyers consider it excellent value, whereas others feel the price is difficult to justify.
Why should you choose this product?
The Beam is best suited to buyers who value a compact, polished ecosystem over sheer output. Its strongest advantage is expandability, letting you start with one soundbar and gradually build a complete Sonos home-theatre setup.
3. Marshall Heston 60 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound - Black
Marshall brings its distinctive design language to the Heston 60, but this is more than a style-focused soundbar. It uses a 5.1 configuration with five full-range drivers and two 3-inch woofers, alongside Dolby Atmos and DTS support. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 cover wireless playback, while HDMI eARC, AUX and a subwoofer output provide plenty of connection options. Four sound modes, including Movie and Voice, let you adjust the presentation depending on what is playing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Distinctive premium design for living-room setups
Strong connectivity including Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI eARC
Separate Movie and Voice modes for different viewing needs
Reason to avoid
A reported software issue may concern buyers looking for a completely trouble-free experience
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers largely praise the Heston 60 for clear, immersive audio, punchy bass and strong dialogue reproduction. Connectivity across Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI and AUX is also well received, while the compact build gets positive feedback. One reported software issue is the main concern in otherwise favourable customer feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
The Heston 60 makes sense for buyers who want their soundbar to look as distinctive as it sounds. Its combination of Marshall's design, flexible connectivity and physical controls makes it particularly appealing for style-conscious home cinema and music setups.
4. Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black
Sony's BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8 is aimed at buyers who want immersive surround sound from a single soundbar rather than a conventional bar-plus-subwoofer package. It has 11 amplifier channels and supports 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Dolby Atmos and DTS. The 1.1-metre-wide bar is substantial, so it is better suited to larger TVs and rooms. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 are built in, while HDMI connectivity supports features such as Dolby Vision, VRR and ALLM for compatible setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong single-bar surround experience with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping
Wide format support for movies and compatible gaming setups
Premium option for larger TVs without an immediate need for rear speakers
Reason to avoid
Amazon customers report mixed experiences with connectivity and setup
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the immersive surround sound and say the Bar 8 can be a major upgrade over TV speakers even without a separate subwoofer. However, connectivity feedback is mixed, with several buyers reporting connection problems. Setup also divides opinion, with some finding it straightforward and others calling it cumbersome.
Why should you choose this product?
The Bar 8 is particularly interesting for buyers who want Sony's spatial-audio processing without immediately committing to a multi-speaker system. Its 11-channel amplification and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping make it the pick for a spacious single-bar setup.
5. Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty
The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini packs a surprisingly elaborate audio setup into a compact body. It uses six speakers, including four 40mm full-range drivers and two 4-inch woofers, with 250W RMS amplification. Its room-calibration microphones help adapt the sound to the listening space, while Dolby Atmos processing and AMBEO virtualisation are aimed at creating a larger soundstage. There is also HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact footprint without giving up dedicated bass drivers
Automatic room calibration for more tailored sound
Broad streaming and connectivity support
Reason to avoid
Customer feedback is mixed on soundstage performance and value for money
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon customers are divided on the AMBEO Mini's performance. Some describe the sound and build quality positively, while others are unhappy with the soundstage and overall experience. Value for money is another concern, with some buyers feeling the compact soundbar does not justify its premium asking price.
Why should you choose this product?
Its compact size is the AMBEO Mini's biggest advantage. Buyers with limited space who still want premium processing, room calibration, Dolby Atmos and strong connectivity can get a lot of functionality without adding a separate subwoofer.
How Do These Soundbars Stack Up?
Soundbar
Audio experience
Bass / speaker setup
Connectivity
|JBL Bar 500MK2
|Dolby Atmos, MultiBeam 3.0
|10" wireless subwoofer
|HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
|Dolby Atmos, Trueplay
|5-driver design
|HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2
|Marshall Heston 60
|Dolby Atmos, DTS
|2 x 3" woofers
|HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8
|360 Spatial Sound Mapping
|11-channel amplification
|HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
|Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini
|Dolby Atmos, AMBEO processing
|Dual 4" woofers
|HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Factors to consider when buying a soundbar
- Room size: A large room can benefit from a wider soundstage and a more powerful system, while compact bars make more sense in smaller spaces.
- Subwoofer: If you watch action films or listen to bass-heavy music, a dedicated wireless subwoofer can make a noticeable difference.
- Dolby Atmos setup: Check whether the soundbar uses dedicated upward-firing drivers or virtual processing if height effects are important to you.
- Connectivity: HDMI eARC is useful for modern TVs, while Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and app support add flexibility for music and streaming.
Also Read:
Why settle for a basic TV when these five options deliver better picture, sound, and gaming without crossing ₹75,000?
From quiet evenings to loud celebrations, your living room deserves a 55-inch 4K TV from Amazon
I compared these smart TVs to see which ones actually improve your everyday movie and TV viewing
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More