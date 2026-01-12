Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses soon be available on Amazon India - All details

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses are set to reach a wider audience in India, as the product will soon be available on Amazon India. Until now, buyers could purchase the smart glasses only from Ray-Ban’s official website. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses to be available on Amazon India soon.

Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses. While the page does not list a launch date, it highlights the main features of the product. These include 3K video recording supported by a five-microphone system, hands-free photo and video capture, open-ear speakers with built-in microphones, and voice access to Meta AI using the “Hey Meta” command. The page also mentions a regular fit and total battery life of up to 48 hours with the charging case.

Amazon gives the glasses wider visibility among users searching for headphones, cameras, or smart devices. The platform also offers customer reviews, return options, payment plans, and seasonal discounts, which can reduce hesitation around trying a new type of device. Listing the product on Amazon also places it alongside future smart glasses from other brands, making direct comparisons easier for buyers.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses: Price on Amazon and Colour Options

Pricing on Amazon is expected to match the starting price of Rs. 39,900 that Ray-Ban India announced earlier. An official sale date has not yet been confirmed. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is currently available in Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner styles, with colour options including Shiny Cosmic Blue and Shiny Mystic Violet.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses: Key Features

In terms of use, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 focuses on everyday functions such as capturing photos and videos through a physical button, making calls, listening to music, and interacting with Meta AI without touching a phone. The glasses support voice queries, media control, message replies, and call handling. Meta AI can also respond to questions based on what the user is seeing.

The glasses support Hindi voice interaction, which may help expand adoption beyond English-speaking users. Meta has also announced support for AI voices, including one based on actor Deepika Padukone. In addition, the company plans to enable UPI Lite payments, allowing users to scan QR codes and make payments using voice commands linked to their WhatsApp-connected bank account.