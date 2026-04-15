Realme 16 5G review: Big battery, smart AI, but still not the complete package

Realme 16 5G is a new mid-range smartphone from the brand which looks fresh from the outside but quite similar to its predecessor. With its fresh new camera bar at the back and flat display, it looks like a strong contender in the segment, but when I started using it daily, the compromises became obvious. Realme 16 5G delivers strong battery and AI features but makes compromises in performance and cameras. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Realme 16 doesn’t disappoint you outright, but it also does not fully satisfy expectations at its price point. Realme 16 5G: A fresh package Realme 16 offers a fresh new look among similar-looking mid-range smartphones in the market. The Pixel-inspired camera bar at the back is a welcome design upgrade from the previous generation. It comes with a polycarbonate back panel and frame, which does not scream premium. Despite that, the phone feels premium in hand, and its lightweight design makes it comfortable to hold.

Realme 16 5G design (Amit Rahi - HT)

To compensate for the polycarbonate build, Realme offers IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, which you mostly see on flagship smartphones. This adds a layer of durability that other brands are not offering in this price range. If you care about long-term reliability, this immediately becomes a major advantage in daily usage. At the same time, Realme has done something genuinely impressive here by offering IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. This is proper flagship-level protection, and it adds a layer of durability that most competitors in this segment simply do not offer. For anyone who cares about long-term reliability and protection, this becomes a major advantage in daily usage.

Realme 16 5G: Display The display is where Realme 16 5G starts to shine. It is bright, vibrant, and easy to use even under direct sunlight. Outdoor visibility is excellent, and that alone makes a big difference in daily usage. Watching videos, scrolling endlessly, or browsing the web, everything is smooth with the 120Hz refresh rate. Some users may find the departure from curved display a bit disappointing, but that is something you have to live with, as most smartphone brands are going that way.

Realme 16 5G Display (Amit Rahi - HT)

The uniform bezels around the display give it a balanced and polished look, with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera. The 120Hz refresh rate is variable and adjusts automatically between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz based on what you are doing on the phone. This maintains smoothness while saving battery at the same time. Colour reproduction is excellent, and everything looks vibrant without being overdone. The only thing missing here is HDR support, which could have made content consumption even better. It is not a dealbreaker, but it is something you will notice if you are used to HDR displays.

Realme 16 5G Display (Amit Rahi - HT)

With that said, the display on Realme 16 is actually a downgrade from Realme 15’s 144Hz display with 6500 nits peak brightness. But these changes are not noticeable and won’t even affect your everyday experience at all. Realme 16 5G Camera: Corners have been cut The camera system is where Realme 16 starts to show the compromises the brand made and the features it removed. Let’s start with what Realme did right this year with the camera. The 50MP main sensor at the back is a Sony sensor, accompanied by a 2MP monochrome sensor and a depth sensor. The front holds another 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme 16 5G Camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

The pictures come out vibrant and detailed. The dynamic range is decent, but for everyday photography, the results are more than satisfactory. While I was testing the camera, I came across the first limitation of this camera system — the ultra-wide sensor is missing. So you are stuck with that single 50MP sensor which does everything.

Realme 16 5G Camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Realme 16 5G Camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Realme 16 5G Camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Realme 16 5G Camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Realme 16 5G Camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

The front camera is equally impressive. The 50MP sensor captures sharp and detailed selfies that feel natural. One thing that stands out immediately is that beautification features are disabled by default, which results in more realistic photos without unnecessary smoothing. The rear camera mirror is a good addition, but since the front-facing camera is capable enough, I never once thought of using the rear camera for selfies. Another limitation or downgrade I found while recording videos is the missing 4K video option. You can record up to 1080p videos at 60fps from both the front and rear cameras. AI features Now coming to the AI features, this is where Realme has done a genuinely impressive job. The photo editing section is packed with useful AI tools that actually add value instead of just being there for marketing. Features like AI Recomposer, AI Ultra Clarity, and AI Edit Genie make editing effortless and quick.

Reame 16 5G AI editing (Amit Rahi - HT)

The AI Edit Genie is particularly interesting, as it works similarly to the AI Create modes seen on flagship devices. You can give it instructions through text or voice, and it edits your image accordingly. I tried converting a day shot into a night scene, and it worked surprisingly well. However, the camera system is not without its limitations. The absence of an ultra-wide sensor is something you will notice very quickly. It limits flexibility and makes the setup feel incomplete. On top of that, video recording is capped at 1080p, which is quite disappointing at this price point. Realme 16 5G: Performance and software Performance on the Realme 16 5G is good, but not as expected from this price range. The MediaTek 6400 Turbo is a budget-range chipset which is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For everyday usage, the phone performs smoothly without major issues. Apps open quickly, multitasking is handled well, and general usage feels responsive.

Reame 16 5G Performance (Amit Rahi - HT)

There is also a GT mode designed to boost performance during gaming, but in real-world usage, the difference is barely noticeable. Even benchmark results do not show any major improvement with this mode enabled. Gaming performance is decent overall. Heavy games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero run better on lower graphics settings for a smoother experience, while BGMI performs well at 60fps on high settings, which is good news for regular players.

Reame 16 5G Benchmark (Amit Rahi - HT)

Realme UI 7 offers a lot of customisation options, and this is easily one of its strongest aspects. You can tweak almost everything to match your preference, which makes the phone feel more personal.

Reame 16 5G Realme UI 7 (Amit Rahi - HT)

At the same time, the presence of bloatware is hard to ignore. Apps like Hot Games and other pre-installed content cannot be removed or disabled, which affects the overall experience slightly. While you can work around it by customising the interface, it still feels unnecessary. Realme 16 5G: Battery is still the strongest suit Finally, the battery is where the Realme 16 5G truly stands out. The 7000mAh battery is massive, and what makes it even more impressive is how the phone manages to stay slim and light despite it. At around 8mm thickness and 183 grams, this balance is genuinely surprising.

Reame 16 5G Battery (Amit Rahi - HT)