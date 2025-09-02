Samsung event just before iPhone 17 launch: Five big reveals you should watch for

Samsung is all set to host another Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4, 2025. The corrected and clutter-free sentence is: The launch will take place just days before Apple’s iPhone 17 event, further intensifying competition between the two tech giants. While Samsung has kept the full list of announcements under wraps, details from official confirmations and industry leaks point to several significant product debuts. Here are the five things we can expect in the coming days. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to take place on September 4. (Bloomberg)

How to Watch the Event Live

The Galaxy Unpacked event, September edition, will take place on September 4, 2025, at 3 PM IST. You can catch all the updates from the event live via Samsung’s official website and its YouTube channel. You can also register on Samsung’s website to receive updates and reminders about the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (Confirmed)

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will make its debut during the event. The tablet will run on the Exynos 1380 chipset and feature a 10.9-inch 90Hz TFT display. It comes with Android 15 and One UI 7, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. The device is expected to include an 8,000mAh battery, S-Pen support, and IP42 protection.

Alongside this, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. These flagship models are rumoured to feature 11-inch and 14.6-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. Reports suggest they may use the MediaTek 9400 Plus chipset and offer storage options of up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G

Samsung is also preparing to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, a Fan Edition device positioned to deliver flagship-like performance at a more accessible price point. Industry leaks and rumours suggest that the upcoming device could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is likely to house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. For photography, the device is expected to carry a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

AI Integration in Tablets

Samsung’s teasers highlight “premium AI tablets,” pointing toward expanded Galaxy AI capabilities. These upgrades are likely to improve productivity, multitasking, and entertainment across the new Tab series.

New One UI Version

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile is tipped to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. The update promises smoother performance, improved AI integration, and expanded customisation tools for users across Samsung’s ecosystem.

In short, the September edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is set to spotlight tablets, smartphones, and software, making it one of Samsung’s key events ahead of the holiday season.