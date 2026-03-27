Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, Galaxy Book 6 arrive in India with Intel’s latest processors: Specs, price
The Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Galaxy Book6 Pro come in Gray colour variants, while Galaxy Book6 comes in Gray and Silver colours.
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Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor | 16" WUXGA Display | 24Hrs Big Battery Life | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PCView Details
₹1.28L
Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor | 16" WUXGA+ Display with Touchscreen | 24Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PCView Details
₹1.32L
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Samsung today launched the Galaxy Book6 series laptops in India. The Samsung Galaxy Book6 series includes three devices – the Galaxy Book6, the Galaxy Book6 Pro and the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, which is the top-end model of this series. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on Intel 18A architecture, which is part of Intel’s Panther Lake platform that was unveiled at CES 2026 earlier this year.
In addition to performance, the Galaxy Book6 Series laptops focus on productivity to bring a host of AI features to the users. Users get access to features such as AI Select, which allows users to easily select any text using their fingertips and instantly get helpful information, AI Cut Out which lets users to instantly cut out backgrounds from images, Generative Edits which lets users capture a photo on their phones and edit it on their PCs, and Multi Control that allows a single cursor to move across Galaxy Book6, phone and tablet.
Beyond this, Samsung has also improved the thermals in the Galaxy Book6 Ultra and the Galaxy Book6 Pro. It has increased the surface area in Galaxy Book6 Ultra and introduced the feature in the Galaxy Book6 Pro for distributing heat more evenly and keeping these devices cool. Samsung says that these changes and more have improved the cooling efficiency of the Galaxy Book6 Pro and the Galaxy Book6 Ultra by 35% compared to the previous generation.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with a 16-inch touch AMOLED anti-reflective WQXGA+ display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Galaxy Book6 Pro, on the other hand, comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models with both the variants getting a touch AMOLED anti-reflective panel. Both these laptops come with an adaptive screen refresh rate ranging between 30Hz and 120Hz and they have Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC for enhanced durability.
Coming to the core, the Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes in Intel Core Ultra X7 and 7 Series 3 processor options along with support for Intel Arc Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GDDR7 8GB GPU, while the Galaxy Book6 Pro comes in Intel Core Ultra X7, 7 and 5 processor options with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Graphics. Both these laptops run Windows 11 Home. On the storage front, the Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes in a single variant with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCle storage with support for an expansion slot. However, the Galaxy Book6 Pro gives buyers more options to pick from. Buyers can pick between 16GB and 32GB RAM options and 512GB and 1TB SSD storage space options.
Both these laptops come with a Two Tone Pro backlit keyboard and a Haptic Touch trackpad. They have 2MP FHD camera in the front along with internal dual array digital microphones and speaker system featuring support for Dolby Atmos. While the Galaxy Book6 Ultra gets six speakers, the 14-inch Galaxy Book6 Pro gets stereo speakers and the 16-inch model gets quad speakers. Both the laptops get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4 for connectivity.
Coming to the battery, the Galaxy Book6 gets an 80.20Wh battery, while the 14-inch Galaxy Book6 Pro comes with a 67.18Wh battery and the 16-inch variant gets a 78.07Wh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Book6 also comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models with an IPS Anti-Glare WUXGA display offering a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and 350nits of peak brightness. This laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5 processor and Intel Graphics. It runs Windows 11 Home and has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.4 for connectivity.
Coming to storage, the Galaxy Book6 is available in 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM variants and 512GB and 1TB SSD storage variants. It has 2MP camera in the front with internal dual array digital microphones, stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos, and a two tone pro backlit keyboard. It is backed by a 61.2Wh battery with support for a 45W USB Type-C adapter.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Ultra Pro, Galaxy Book6 price and availability
The Galaxy Book6 Ultra starts at ₹2,42,990, while the Galaxy Book6 Pro starts at ₹1,78,990 and the Galaxy Book6 starts at ₹1,27,990.
Samsung is giving a bunch of discounts and offers to buyers as a part of the launch offer. Interested buyers can avail up to 24-month zero-interest EMI on the purchase of the Galaxy Book6 series laptops. Alternately, they can also avail a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on the Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Galaxy Book6 Pro, and up to ₹2,000 on the Galaxy Book6 to maximise their savings.
2. Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor | 16" WUXGA+ Display with Touchscreen | 24Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PC
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More