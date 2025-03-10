Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: AI at the forefront, but is it enough?

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, brings artificial intelligence (AI) to the forefront, promising a more intuitive smartphone experience. While AI has long been discussed as the future of technology, Samsung has attempted to make it an integral part of everyday smartphone use. With powerful hardware, refined design, and cutting-edge AI features, the S25 Ultra is a serious contender in the premium smartphone segment. But is it the best Android flagship of 2025? Let’s find out. Samsung has refined the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s design this year, making it slimmer and lighter while retaining its signature boxy look.

Design: Boxy Yet Surprisingly Comfortable

Samsung has refined the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s design this year, making it slimmer and lighter while retaining its signature boxy look. The titanium frame and matte glass back lend it a premium feel, while the second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor adds durability. Despite its large 6.9-inch display, the phone feels more comfortable to hold compared to its predecessor. The bezels are thinner, and the anti-reflective coating improves visibility. While the design remains familiar, the refinements make it more user-friendly.

Display: Bigger, Brighter, and Still One of the Best

The S25 Ultra’s 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display boasts a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. The visuals remain crisp and vibrant, making it one of the best displays available. However, in extremely bright conditions, the screen struggles slightly. While not a major drawback, competitors have made strides in outdoor visibility. That said, the refresh rate remains smooth, and the anti-reflective coating enhances the viewing experience.

Camera: Versatile and Impressive, But Not Perfect

Samsung sticks with a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor, two telephoto lenses (50MP with 5x zoom and 12MP with 3x zoom), and an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera. The main sensor captures excellent daylight shots with good dynamic range and accurate colours, though white balance could be improved. Low-light performance is decent, but the 200MP mode struggles in challenging lighting.

Portrait mode remains a standout feature, offering excellent subject separation and natural background blur. The zoom capabilities impress, with 10x zoom retaining sharpness. The new 50MP ultrawide sensor captures detailed images but could use sharper output. The 12MP front camera maintains Samsung’s reputation for great selfies, providing accurate skin tones and detailed images.

Performance: A True Powerhouse

Powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. While competitors are pushing for 16GB RAM, multitasking remains fluid. Gaming performance is excellent, handling high-end titles with smooth frame rates. However, extended gaming sessions lead to some heat buildup near the camera module. Still, performance remains consistent, and the UI remains responsive.

Software and AI Features: A Mixed Bag

OneUI 7, based on Android 15, brings a slew of AI-driven features. Gemini AI is now integrated into the power button for quick access, enhancing app automation across Samsung and Google apps. However, Samsung still relies on Google’s AI rather than its own, missing an opportunity to further differentiate itself. Features like Now Bar, Now Brief, AI Select, and Sketch to Image add new ways to interact with the device, but app compatibility remains limited. The AI Eraser, however, is among the best in the market, rivaling even professional editing tools.

Battery Life: Falls Short of Expectations

The S25 Ultra retains a 5000mAh battery, but charging remains a weak point. While it lasts a full day under moderate use, charging from 1% to 100% takes over two hours. In a market where fast charging has become a standard, Samsung lags behind competitors like OnePlus and Vivo, which offer much faster solutions. While battery efficiency is decent, the long charging time is an inconvenience.

Verdict: Almost the Perfect Flagship

At ₹1,29,999, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers an exceptional flagship experience, particularly for those looking for advanced AI features, a powerful camera system, and top-tier performance. However, slow charging and minor camera inconsistencies hold it back from being the undisputed best smartphone of 2025. If you prioritise AI-driven experiences and Samsung’s ecosystem, this is a compelling choice. But for those who value faster charging or a more refined ultrawide camera, alternatives like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Vivo X200 Pro might be worth considering. Samsung has made significant strides, but there’s still room for improvement.