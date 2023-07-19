Satya Nadella joins Mark Zuckerberg's Threads. What Microsoft CEO wrote in his first post

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined Threads, becoming the latest big name from the tech industry to have an account on Meta's ‘Twitter-killer,' which was rolled out earlier this month. Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Microsoft. (AP File Photo)

Nadella's inaugural Threads post

In his maiden post on the platform, Nadella announced Microsoft's partnership with Meta on the Llama 2 project, the next generation of the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed company's open source large language model (LLM).

“What a great day to join Threads! We're thrilled to expand our AI partnership with Meta, as we bring their Llama family of large language models to Azure, and deliver on our vision to be the preferred cloud for both frontier and open models,” he wrote, sharing a link to a Microsoft blog post officially announcing the partnership.

Satya Nadella's Threads profile

Also, he has already clocked up nearly 7000 followers.

Slow down? What slow down?

Nadella's arrival on Threads comes amid reports that Zuckerberg has already ‘given up’ on the social network; this despite an initial surge that saw more than 100 million sign-ups within just five days of its launch, the fastest for an app.

Other CEOs on Threads

According to HT's sister website Mint, CEOs such as Sundar Pichai (Google) and Andy Jassy (Amazon) are already active on Threads, as are Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, his Amazon counterpart. Apple CEO Tim Cook, however, is yet to join.

