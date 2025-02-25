Menu Explore
Smartwatch deals on Amazon: Apple, Samsung and OnePlus smartwatches starting from 1099

ByAmit Rahi
Feb 25, 2025 02:18 PM IST

Find the best deals on Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit smartwatches starting at ₹1099. Limited-time offers—grab yours now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]

₹17,999

GET THIS

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch, Black

₹14,999

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹24,399

GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray

₹20,500

GET THIS

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)

₹19,999

GET THIS

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black

₹1,099

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹24,399

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹24,599

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹24,599

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral

₹49,900

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹27,399

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹24,399

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

₹38,494

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹20,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, 40mm BT, Sapphire Crystal Display, Sleep Coach, Fall Detection (Black Strap, Small)

₹9,799

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹24,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

₹29,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹23,999

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray)

₹26,990

GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Light Gold and White Cream Gold

₹20,500

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Black/Slate Gray

₹30,990

GET THIS

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, Rugged GPS Smartwatch, Built-in Flashlight, Solar Charging Capability, Multi-Band GNSS, HIIT Workouts, HRV Status, VO2 Max, Daily Suggested Workouts, Recovery Time, Graphite

₹52,990

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Whitestone, Mist Gray/Whitestone

₹30,990

GET THIS

Garmin Vivoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, Up to 11 Days of Battery |Slate Aluminum Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band

₹34,990

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch - Black and Powder Gray

₹52,990

GET THIS

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black)

₹7,999

GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)

₹7,499

GET THIS

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver)

₹3,499

GET THIS

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91 High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Grey)

₹4,999

GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)

₹7,499

GET THIS

Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in(Galaxy Black)

₹14,999

GET THIS

Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in(Galaxy Black)

₹14,999

GET THIS

Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black

₹16,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]

₹4,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)

₹22,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Faces [Deep Blue]

₹4,745

GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green]

₹17,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

₹22,999

GET THIS

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black

₹1,099

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

₹1,189

GET THIS

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (Indias 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Mist Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Pro [New Launch] 1.8 Vibrant Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men & Women, 7 Days Battery Life, Metallic Finish, Built-in Games, Voice Assistance, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

GET THIS

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS
Looking for a great smartwatch without spending a fortune? You’re in the right place! We’ve rounded up the best deals on smartwatches from top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit, with prices starting at just 1,099. Whether you want a high-end smartwatch packed with features or a budget-friendly option for fitness tracking, there’s something for everyone. From stylish designs to powerful health tracking, these smartwatches offer great value for money. Don’t miss out on these limited-time discounts—check out our top picks and grab the best deal before it’s gone!

Premium smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit on a modern desk.

Top smartwatches

Apple Smartwatches

Apple smartwatches are the perfect blend of style and performance. With seamless iPhone integration, advanced health tracking, and a premium build, they’re ideal for both fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers. Whether it’s the latest Apple Watch Series or the budget-friendly SE model, you get a smooth experience, excellent apps, and long-term software support.

Samsung smartwatches

Samsung smartwatches offer a great mix of features, design, and value. Whether you prefer the classic look of the Galaxy Watch series or a sporty feel, they come packed with fitness tracking, long battery life, and smooth performance. Plus, they work well with Android phones, making them a top choice for Samsung and other Android users.

Garmin smartwatches

Garmin smartwatches are built for adventure and fitness enthusiasts. With industry-leading GPS, long battery life, and rugged designs, they’re perfect for outdoor activities, running, and workouts. Features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and offline maps make them stand out. If you need a smartwatch that’s tough and packed with pro-level fitness tools, Garmin is for you.

Amazfit smartwatches

Amazfit smartwatches are known for their affordability and impressive features. Whether you need a fitness tracker or a full-fledged smartwatch, Amazfit offers stylish designs, great battery life, and accurate health tracking. They work with both Android and iOS, making them a fantastic budget-friendly alternative to premium brands like Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus smartwatches

OnePlus smartwatches bring sleek design and smooth performance at a great price. They offer features like AMOLED displays, long battery life, and essential health tracking. While they focus more on simplicity than high-end features, they’re a solid option for OnePlus phone users and anyone looking for an affordable yet stylish smartwatch experience.

Noise smartwatches

Noise smartwatches are among the best budget options in India. They come packed with features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and customizable watch faces. With stylish designs and long battery life, they’re perfect for everyday use. If you want a feature-rich smartwatch without breaking the bank, Noise is a great choice.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

Battery life: Battery backup varies across smartwatches. Some premium models last a day or two, while fitness-focused ones can go for weeks. Choose one based on your usage.

Compatibility check: Make sure the smartwatch works with your phone. Apple Watches pair best with iPhones, while many other brands support both Android and iOS.

Fitness and health tracking: Look for features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and workout modes if fitness is a priority.

Display and design: A bright AMOLED or LCD display improves visibility. Also, consider build quality and comfort for everyday wear.

Price and features balance: More features mean a higher price. Pick one that fits your budget while offering the essentials you need.

FAQs

  • Which smartwatch is best for iPhone users?

    Apple Watch models are the best choice for iPhone users due to seamless integration and exclusive features.

  • Can I use a Samsung smartwatch with an iPhone?

    Yes, but some features may be limited. Samsung watches work best with Android devices.

  • Which budget smartwatch offers the best value?

    Amazfit and Noise smartwatches provide great features at affordable prices.

  • How long do smartwatch batteries last?

    Battery life varies from one to several days, depending on usage and model.

  • Are smartwatches good for fitness tracking?

    Yes, most offer heart rate monitoring, step tracking, SpO2 sensors, and workout modes

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

