Smartwatch deals on Amazon: Apple, Samsung and OnePlus smartwatches starting from ₹1099
Feb 25, 2025 02:18 PM IST
Find the best deals on Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit smartwatches starting at ₹1099. Limited-time offers—grab yours now!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch, Black View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹24,399
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details
|
₹20,500
|
|
|
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹24,399
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹24,599
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹24,599
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral View Details
|
₹49,900
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹27,399
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹38,494
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, 40mm BT, Sapphire Crystal Display, Sleep Coach, Fall Detection (Black Strap, Small) View Details
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Light Gold and White Cream Gold View Details
|
₹20,500
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Black/Slate Gray View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, Rugged GPS Smartwatch, Built-in Flashlight, Solar Charging Capability, Multi-Band GNSS, HIIT Workouts, HRV Status, VO2 Max, Daily Suggested Workouts, Recovery Time, Graphite View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Whitestone, Mist Gray/Whitestone View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Garmin Vivoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, Up to 11 Days of Battery |Slate Aluminum Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch - Black and Powder Gray View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91 High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Grey) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in(Galaxy Black) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
|
|
Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black] View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Faces [Deep Blue] View Details
|
₹4,745
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Forest Green] View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,189
|
|
|
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (Indias 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Rose Pink) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Mist Grey View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Pro [New Launch] 1.8 Vibrant Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men & Women, 7 Days Battery Life, Metallic Finish, Built-in Games, Voice Assistance, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
