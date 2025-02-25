Smartwatch deals on Amazon: Apple, Samsung and OnePlus smartwatches starting from 1099

Looking for a great smartwatch without spending a fortune? You’re in the right place! We’ve rounded up the best deals on smartwatches from top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit, with prices starting at just ₹1,099. Whether you want a high-end smartwatch packed with features or a budget-friendly option for fitness tracking, there’s something for everyone. From stylish designs to powerful health tracking, these smartwatches offer great value for money. Don’t miss out on these limited-time discounts—check out our top picks and grab the best deal before it’s gone! Premium smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, and Amazfit on a modern desk.

Top smartwatches

Apple Smartwatches

Apple smartwatches are the perfect blend of style and performance. With seamless iPhone integration, advanced health tracking, and a premium build, they’re ideal for both fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers. Whether it’s the latest Apple Watch Series or the budget-friendly SE model, you get a smooth experience, excellent apps, and long-term software support.

Samsung smartwatches

Samsung smartwatches offer a great mix of features, design, and value. Whether you prefer the classic look of the Galaxy Watch series or a sporty feel, they come packed with fitness tracking, long battery life, and smooth performance. Plus, they work well with Android phones, making them a top choice for Samsung and other Android users.

Garmin smartwatches

Garmin smartwatches are built for adventure and fitness enthusiasts. With industry-leading GPS, long battery life, and rugged designs, they’re perfect for outdoor activities, running, and workouts. Features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and offline maps make them stand out. If you need a smartwatch that’s tough and packed with pro-level fitness tools, Garmin is for you.

Amazfit smartwatches

Amazfit smartwatches are known for their affordability and impressive features. Whether you need a fitness tracker or a full-fledged smartwatch, Amazfit offers stylish designs, great battery life, and accurate health tracking. They work with both Android and iOS, making them a fantastic budget-friendly alternative to premium brands like Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus smartwatches

OnePlus smartwatches bring sleek design and smooth performance at a great price. They offer features like AMOLED displays, long battery life, and essential health tracking. While they focus more on simplicity than high-end features, they’re a solid option for OnePlus phone users and anyone looking for an affordable yet stylish smartwatch experience.

Noise smartwatches

Noise smartwatches are among the best budget options in India. They come packed with features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and customizable watch faces. With stylish designs and long battery life, they’re perfect for everyday use. If you want a feature-rich smartwatch without breaking the bank, Noise is a great choice.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

Battery life: Battery backup varies across smartwatches. Some premium models last a day or two, while fitness-focused ones can go for weeks. Choose one based on your usage.

Compatibility check: Make sure the smartwatch works with your phone. Apple Watches pair best with iPhones, while many other brands support both Android and iOS.

Fitness and health tracking: Look for features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and workout modes if fitness is a priority.

Display and design: A bright AMOLED or LCD display improves visibility. Also, consider build quality and comfort for everyday wear.

Price and features balance: More features mean a higher price. Pick one that fits your budget while offering the essentials you need.

FAQs Which smartwatch is best for iPhone users? Apple Watch models are the best choice for iPhone users due to seamless integration and exclusive features.

Can I use a Samsung smartwatch with an iPhone? Yes, but some features may be limited. Samsung watches work best with Android devices.

Which budget smartwatch offers the best value? Amazfit and Noise smartwatches provide great features at affordable prices.

How long do smartwatch batteries last? Battery life varies from one to several days, depending on usage and model.

Are smartwatches good for fitness tracking? Yes, most offer heart rate monitoring, step tracking, SpO2 sensors, and workout modes

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.