Summer deals waiting for you! 10 best Refrigerator picks we recommend from Samsung, LG, Haier and more

Ice-cold water, beverages with floating ice cubes, and a freezer full of ice cream. This is a nice picture to imagine, but it takes a reliable refrigerator to bring this to fruition. The Amazon Summer deals are bringing never seen before discounts on premium refrigerator models. You can get double door, side by side, and bottom mounted refrigerators with up to 40% off. Which model to pick? This is why we are here. We recommend the 10 models that you should eye and grab fast before they run out of stock and discount. Grab the best summer deals on refrigerators.

The Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator is perfect for large families, offering AI-enabled efficiency and flexible storage with Convertible 5-in-1 modes. Its digital inverter compressor ensures quiet, long-lasting performance with lower power consumption. Wi-Fi connectivity and modern design make it a smart, stylish, and energy-efficient choice for contemporary kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 653 L, ideal for 5+ members Energy Rating 3 Star, 547 units/year Compressor Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty Convertible Modes 5-in-1 (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone) Smart Features AI-enabled, WiFi connectivity Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

The LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator blends elegant design with intelligent cooling. Ideal for large families, it features a Smart Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency, spacious compartments, and multi-air flow for consistent freshness. Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis add convenience, while tempered glass shelves and LED lighting enhance usability in this powerful, stylish kitchen essential.

Specifications Capacity 655 L (239 L freezer, 416 L fresh food) Compressor Smart Inverter with 10-year warranty Cooling Technology Multi Air Flow & Express Freezing Special Features Smart Diagnosis, Multi Digital Sensors Storage 7 shelves, 8 door baskets, 3 drawers, Top LED lighting Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Samsung’s 419 L Bespoke AI Refrigerator is a smart and stylish addition to modern kitchens. It offers Convertible 5-in-1 modes for flexible storage, AI Energy Mode for added efficiency, and a durable Digital Inverter Compressor. Ideal for medium-sized families, it delivers powerful cooling, quiet operation, and long-lasting freshness, all wrapped in a sleek matte black design. This is also available at a discount of 31% during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Specifications Capacity 419 L (suitable for 3–4 members) Compressor Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty Cooling Modes Convertible 5-in-1 with AI Energy Mode Energy Rating 3 Star Special Features WiFi enabled, frost-free, noise reduction, 50% power saving Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

With a flat discount of 23%, the LG 343 L Frost-Free Refrigerator is a smart, spacious solution for larger families. With a convertible freezer, Express Freeze function, and even cooling via Multi Air Flow, it combines convenience with performance. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while added features like Smart Diagnosis and antibacterial gasket enhance reliability and hygiene.

Specifications Capacity 343 L (ideal for 5+ members) Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter (10-year warranty) Special Features Convertible freezer, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis, anti-bacterial gasket Click Here to Buy LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The Haier 596 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers spacious, intelligent cooling for large families. Its standout 100% convertible fridge space adapts to your storage needs, while Expert Inverter Technology ensures quiet and energy-efficient performance. With a sleek design, wide temperature range, and solid 10-year compressor warranty, it blends convenience with long-lasting reliability. And with the current discount of 43% during the Amazon Summer Appliance sale, this becomes a good option.

Specifications Capacity 596 L (ideal for 5+ members) Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Expert Inverter (10-year warranty) Special Features 100% Convertible fridge space, temperature control from -24°C to 5°C, frost-free operation Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

The new Candy 240 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a fresh entrant offering value-driven cooling for small families with current discount of 25%. Despite its 2-star rating, it features Turbo Icing, a large vegetable drawer, and an energy-efficient compressor. With premium frost-free performance, toughened glass shelves, and a 10-year compressor warranty, this new model is a reliable pick for everyday needs.

Specifications Brand & Model Candy (New model) Capacity 240 L (ideal for 3–4 members) Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Energy-efficient, silent, and durable (10-year warranty) Special Features Turbo Icing, Cool Pad, Temperature Knob Controller, Toughened Glass Shelves, Anti-bacterial gasket Click Here to Buy Candy 240 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator with Auto frost large Fruit & Vegetable Spac

The Samsung 396 L 3-Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator offers smart cooling with its Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI Energy Mode for an extra 10% savings. Backed by a 20-year compressor warranty, it features Twin Cooling Plus and SmartThings connectivity. With spacious compartments and premium frost-free performance, it’s a tech-savvy choice for families of 3–4. Get this and avail a discount of ₹20,000 during Amazon sale.

Specifications Capacity 396 L (Fresh Food: 301 L | Freezer: 95 L) Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter (20-year warranty) Convertible Modes 5-in-1 (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone) Smart Features AI Energy Mode, SmartThings, Twin Cooling Plus Interior 3 toughened glass shelves, 1 vegetable drawer, anti-bacterial gasket Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

The Haier 325 L Bottom Mount Refrigerator blends style with flexibility, offering an impressive 14-in-1 convertible mode to suit every cooling need, from party mode to curd preservation. Powered by Triple Inverter and Fan Motor technology, it ensures energy-efficient, low-noise performance. Ideal for 3–4 member households, its bottom freezer design adds convenience and modern aesthetics.

Specifications Capacity 325 L (Fresh Food: 240 L | Freezer: 85 L) Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Energy Consumption: 250 kWh Compressor Triple Inverter + Dual Fan Motor (10-year warranty) Convertible Modes 14-in-1 (Includes Turbo Mode, Curd Mode, Power Cool, etc.) Special Features 1 Hour Icing, Auto Connect to Inverter, Stabilizer Free (160V–270V), Jhukna Mat design Interior 3 toughened glass shelves, 1 vegetable drawer, anti-bacterial gasket Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

The LG 380 L Double Door Refrigerator delivers smart cooling and efficient storage for larger households. Its convertible feature and Express Freeze offer flexibility and fast cooling on demand. With a 3-star energy rating and Smart Inverter Compressor, it’s energy-efficient and low on noise. Thoughtful design features like a 33L vegetable tray and antibacterial gasket ensure convenience and freshness.

Specifications Capacity 380 L (Fresh Food: 290 L | Freezer: 90 L) Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter (10-year warranty) Convertible with Express Freeze Fast freezing and flexible storage Interior 2 Trimless Glass Shelves, 33L Vegetable Tray, 4 Transparent Door Baskets, Egg Tray, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Extras Single Twist Ice Maker, Anti Rat Bite Cover Included Refrigerator Unit, User Manual, Warranty Card Click Here to Buy LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The LG 322 L Double Door Refrigerator blends performance and practicality, making it ideal for medium to large families. With its convertible feature and Express Freeze, it adapts to your storage needs while ensuring faster cooling. The Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, and thoughtful additions like a pull-out tray, antibacterial gasket, and Smart Diagnosis make it user-friendly.

Specifications Capacity 322 L (Fresh Food: 241 L | Freezer: 81 L) Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter (10-year warranty) Convertible Function Switch freezer to fridge for more space Interior 2 Trimless Tempered Glass Shelves, 28L Vegetable Box, Pull-Out Tray, Egg Tray, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, Anti-Rat Bite Sleeve Special Features Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow, I Micom Temperature Control, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

What capacity refrigerator should I choose for my family size?

Choose 200–300L for 1–3 members, 300–500L for 4–5, and 500L+ for larger families. Consider usage habits, storage needs, and food types stored regularly.

Is it worth investing in a higher energy star-rated refrigerator?

Yes. Higher-rated models may cost more upfront but significantly reduce electricity bills in the long run, especially with daily use. They’re also more eco-friendly and durable.

How important is inverter technology in a refrigerator?

Inverter compressors adjust cooling based on usage, reducing power consumption and noise. They’re ideal for energy efficiency, consistent performance, and longer appliance lifespan.

Should I go for a single door, double door, or side-by-side model?

Single doors suit small households; double doors are ideal for 3–5 members; side-by-side models offer large capacity and features for bigger families or premium kitchen setups.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.