Summer ready yet? Grab 75% off on ACs, air coolers, refrigerators and many more summer appliances on Amazon

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 14, 2025 02:08 PM IST

Are you all geared up for the upcoming scorching summer? Hop on to Amazon deals to buy the best ACs, coolers and other appliances at up to 75% discount.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-333GB-P, GE Black) View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Brown - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
₹35,990

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹55,789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
₹34,990

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC3R35F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹28,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WWZA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹44,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.5 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2024 Model, 185V Vertis Elite, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC5R35F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Maxberg Desert Air Cooler| 200W | 85 L Large Tank| Portable Desert Cooler for Home |Anti-bacterial Honeycomb Pads | 4-way airflow| Inverter Compatible Cooler | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR SIGNATURE MINI DESERT AIR COOLER ZELLO HC 45LTR | ICE CHAMBER | HONEY COMB PADS | VERTICAL AUTO SWING | HIGH AIR DELIVERY | 1 Year Warranty By RR View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler in Summer with exclusive Insect and Dust free Filter Technology | Ice Chamber & Honeycomb Pad | Inverter Compatible (Black & White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
₹5,749

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹69,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Prima A7 1200mm Decorative Stylish 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 29W | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 5+2 Yrs Warranty | Espresso Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1
₹1,449

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Smoke Brown - Pack of 1
₹1,449

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Smoke Brown - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Smoke Brown - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Festiva ES Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 2, Mist) View Details checkDetails

₹6,080

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Lustre Brown), Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
It’s that time of the year when staying cool becomes a daily challenge. From hot afternoons to restless nights, the heat can make everything uncomfortable, unless your home is ready to handle it. But don’t worry, Amazon has come to the rescue!

Last day to avail deals from Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days!
Last day to avail deals from Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days!

This summer, Amazon is offering up to 75% off on top cooling appliances like air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, and more. From trusted brands and energy-saving models to quick-delivery options, there’s something for every budget and need.

Need a compact cooler for your bedroom or a powerful AC for your living room, the deals are too good to miss. So, get ready to scroll through some of the best discounts and smart appliances that can help you stay relaxed, fresh, and comfortable all season long.

Blockbuster deals on Amazon

Amazon deals on split ACs, up to 50% off

Beat the heat with amazing Amazon deals on split ACs, now available at up to 50% off. This summer appliances sale is the perfect time to bring home powerful cooling without spending too much. You’ll find top brands offering energy-efficient models, smart features, and fast cooling technology. These split ACs are ideal for keeping your room cool during the hottest days. From budget-friendly options to premium models, there’s something for every need. Don’t miss these limited-time Amazon offers and cooler deals, grab the best split ACs before the prices go back up.

Amazon deals on window ACs on Amazon, up to 50% off

Get ready for the heat with Amazon deals on window ACs from LG, Lloyd and more, now available at up to 50% off. This summer appliances sale brings you powerful cooling solutions at budget-friendly prices. Window ACs are perfect for smaller rooms and easy to install, making them a popular choice during the hot season. With top brands and energy-efficient models on sale, you can enjoy cool air without high electricity bills. These Amazon offers won’t last long, so grab your favourite pick before stocks run out. Explore the best deals on ACs and bring home comfort at a great price today!

Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days
Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days

Desert coolers at up to 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale

Stay cool and breezy this summer with desert coolers available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale. Designed for dry and hot regions, desert coolers offer strong air delivery and large water tanks for longer cooling. These Amazon deals bring you top brands with powerful performance, energy-saving designs, and durable builds. For your home or workspace, these cooler deals are a smart pick for beating the heat. Don’t miss out on these exciting Amazon offers, get the best summer appliances at unbeatable prices and enjoy a cooler summer without spending too much.

Personal coolers at up to 40% off on Amazon Sale

Keep your space cool and comfortable with personal coolers from top cooler brands like Orient, Bajaj and others, now available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Sale. These compact and lightweight coolers are ideal for small rooms, study corners, or offices. With easy mobility, low power consumption, and effective cooling, they’re a great addition to your summer setup. This summer appliances sale brings you reliable options from popular brands at affordable prices. Take advantage of Amazon deals and cooler offers before they’re gone. Browse through the best picks and stay refreshed even on the hottest days without stretching your budget.

Refrigerator deals on Amazon, get up to 40% off

Keep your food fresh and drinks chilled with top refrigerator deals on Amazon, now available at up to 40% off. From single-door to double-door and convertible models, this summer appliances sale has it all. Choose from trusted brands offering energy-efficient and spacious refrigerators perfect for every home. These Amazon offers on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, IFB and more bring you smart features, stylish designs, and durable builds, all at great prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon deals to upgrade your kitchen for the summer.

Ceiling fans at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Cool down your home with high-performance ceiling fans available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale. This summer appliances sale offers a wide range of stylish and energy-efficient fans from top brands. You need a fan for your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, these Amazon deals on Orient, Havells and more have something for every space and style. Enjoy powerful airflow, quiet operation, and modern designs without spending too much. Don’t miss these unbeatable Amazon offers, grab the best ceiling fan deals today and stay cool all summer long!

Amazon summer appliances

  • What is the difference between a desert cooler and a personal cooler?

    Desert coolers are larger, ideal for big rooms and dry areas. Personal coolers are compact, suitable for small spaces and moderate climates.

  • Is a 3-star AC good for home use?

    Yes, a 3-star AC offers a good balance of energy savings and performance for daily home use.

  • How often should I clean my cooler or AC filter?

    It’s best to clean the filters every 2-3 weeks during peak usage to ensure proper airflow and cooling.

  • Which fan is better—ceiling or pedestal?

    Ceiling fans are great for wide air circulation in a room, while pedestal fans are portable and useful for spot cooling.

  • Do inverter refrigerators really save electricity?

    Yes, inverter refrigerators adjust cooling based on usage, helping save more electricity compared to regular models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
