Summer ready yet? Grab 75% off on ACs, air coolers, refrigerators and many more summer appliances on Amazon

It’s that time of the year when staying cool becomes a daily challenge. From hot afternoons to restless nights, the heat can make everything uncomfortable, unless your home is ready to handle it. But don’t worry, Amazon has come to the rescue! Last day to avail deals from Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days!

This summer, Amazon is offering up to 75% off on top cooling appliances like air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, and more. From trusted brands and energy-saving models to quick-delivery options, there’s something for every budget and need.

Need a compact cooler for your bedroom or a powerful AC for your living room, the deals are too good to miss. So, get ready to scroll through some of the best discounts and smart appliances that can help you stay relaxed, fresh, and comfortable all season long.

Blockbuster deals on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon deals on split ACs, up to 50% off

Beat the heat with amazing Amazon deals on split ACs, now available at up to 50% off. This summer appliances sale is the perfect time to bring home powerful cooling without spending too much. You’ll find top brands offering energy-efficient models, smart features, and fast cooling technology. These split ACs are ideal for keeping your room cool during the hottest days. From budget-friendly options to premium models, there’s something for every need. Don’t miss these limited-time Amazon offers and cooler deals, grab the best split ACs before the prices go back up.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon deals on window ACs on Amazon, up to 50% off

Get ready for the heat with Amazon deals on window ACs from LG, Lloyd and more, now available at up to 50% off. This summer appliances sale brings you powerful cooling solutions at budget-friendly prices. Window ACs are perfect for smaller rooms and easy to install, making them a popular choice during the hot season. With top brands and energy-efficient models on sale, you can enjoy cool air without high electricity bills. These Amazon offers won’t last long, so grab your favourite pick before stocks run out. Explore the best deals on ACs and bring home comfort at a great price today!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days

Desert coolers at up to 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale

Stay cool and breezy this summer with desert coolers available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale. Designed for dry and hot regions, desert coolers offer strong air delivery and large water tanks for longer cooling. These Amazon deals bring you top brands with powerful performance, energy-saving designs, and durable builds. For your home or workspace, these cooler deals are a smart pick for beating the heat. Don’t miss out on these exciting Amazon offers, get the best summer appliances at unbeatable prices and enjoy a cooler summer without spending too much.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Personal coolers at up to 40% off on Amazon Sale

Keep your space cool and comfortable with personal coolers from top cooler brands like Orient, Bajaj and others, now available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Sale. These compact and lightweight coolers are ideal for small rooms, study corners, or offices. With easy mobility, low power consumption, and effective cooling, they’re a great addition to your summer setup. This summer appliances sale brings you reliable options from popular brands at affordable prices. Take advantage of Amazon deals and cooler offers before they’re gone. Browse through the best picks and stay refreshed even on the hottest days without stretching your budget.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Refrigerator deals on Amazon, get up to 40% off

Keep your food fresh and drinks chilled with top refrigerator deals on Amazon, now available at up to 40% off. From single-door to double-door and convertible models, this summer appliances sale has it all. Choose from trusted brands offering energy-efficient and spacious refrigerators perfect for every home. These Amazon offers on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, IFB and more bring you smart features, stylish designs, and durable builds, all at great prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon deals to upgrade your kitchen for the summer.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Ceiling fans at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Cool down your home with high-performance ceiling fans available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale. This summer appliances sale offers a wide range of stylish and energy-efficient fans from top brands. You need a fan for your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, these Amazon deals on Orient, Havells and more have something for every space and style. Enjoy powerful airflow, quiet operation, and modern designs without spending too much. Don’t miss these unbeatable Amazon offers, grab the best ceiling fan deals today and stay cool all summer long!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best bottom freezer refrigerators: Top 10 fridges for families who need easy freezer access and less frequent bending

Is 1.5 ton AC enough for a living room? Explore the best 1.5 ton air conditioners for large rooms

Best 5 star split AC in India: Top 9 high-efficiency air conditioners to save energy

Desert cooler vs tower cooler: Which one is better? Comparison and top 5 picks

Stay cool and save energy with these top 6 Orient BLDC fans

Amazon summer appliances What is the difference between a desert cooler and a personal cooler? Desert coolers are larger, ideal for big rooms and dry areas. Personal coolers are compact, suitable for small spaces and moderate climates.

Is a 3-star AC good for home use? Yes, a 3-star AC offers a good balance of energy savings and performance for daily home use.

How often should I clean my cooler or AC filter? It’s best to clean the filters every 2-3 weeks during peak usage to ensure proper airflow and cooling.

Which fan is better—ceiling or pedestal? Ceiling fans are great for wide air circulation in a room, while pedestal fans are portable and useful for spot cooling.

Do inverter refrigerators really save electricity? Yes, inverter refrigerators adjust cooling based on usage, helping save more electricity compared to regular models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.