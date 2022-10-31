‘Tantalising carrot’: Elon Musk on receiving auto-generated mail from Twitter

Elon Musk is known for his tweets which keep his followers entertained. Having taken control of Twitter at a whopping $44 billion, the world's richest man is now on a social media overdrive.



In a latest tweet, Musk tweeted claiming he got an auto-generated mail from the microblogging platform he owns asking him to start managing Twitter@101.



“Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated”, Musk posted.



“So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information! But Management 201 is such a tantalizing carrot”, he added.

Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7DQp4sNINX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Ever since he took control of Twitter last Thursday, Musk is making sweeping changes to the social media platform. According to report, Twitter may begin charging $19.99 for getting a Twitter Blue verification badge. Its owner has told employees to ensure the deadline of November 7 to launch the feature is met or be ready to pack up and leave.



Soon after taking over the reins of Twitter, Musk had said that the content moderation council will be formed. He had said that the panel would include widely diverse viewpoints and all the big decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the council is convened.

Now, there are speculations of Musk taking a stand on the word limit feature in the tweets. In response to a user on getting rid of character limits or even expanding it, the Tesla CEO had responded by saying ‘Absolutely’.

