The best smartwatches and earbuds for iPhone users who hate Apple prices

Apple makes some of the best smartwatches and TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds in the market. A lot of people who buy an iPhone also purchase an Apple Watch and AirPods to go with it. Pairing an Apple Watch and AirPods with an iPhone leads users to enjoy seamless connectivity. It also gives users access to a lot of features that may not be accessible to them otherwise. That said, not everyone can buy earbuds worth ₹26,000 or a smartwatch that costs ₹47,000. The good news is that iPhone users don't have to spend a fortune to get feature-rich accessories. Battery life and OS compatibility are important features to consider while buying Apple Watch and AirPods alternatives. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The market right now is filled with smartwatch models and earbuds that are packed with feature-rich options that not only offer accurate health tracking features but also excellent performance and long battery life at a fraction of a price compared to Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. Simply put, there are many third-party brands that deliver experiences that rival Apple's offerings at a fraction of the cost.

So, Whether you're looking for a smartwatch that tracks your workouts and sleep or earbuds that offer immersive sound without breaking the bank, here are the top options for you.

Factors to consider while buying a smartwatch that rivals an Apple Watch Here are the five important factors that you should consider while buying a smartwatch:

- Battery life: It's one of the most important features to consider while buying a smartwatch. Full-featured smartwatches with bright OLED screens and heavy app usage offer up to two days of battery life while smartwatches that prioritise health features offer 14 days of run time.

- Health tracking features: Most smartwatches come with basic health tracking features like step count, basic workout tracking and basic sleep tracking. Look for slightly advanced smartwatches that come with sensors that can track features like blood oxygen levels, and heart rate variability and offer features like fall detection.

- Water resistant: Ensure that your smartwatch has at least 5 ATM or 10 ATM rating if you plan on waring the smartwatch near water, like swimming.

- Advanced fitness training features: If you workout a lot look for dedicated fitness tracking features and GPS.

- OS compatibility: This is the most critical factor. Most smartwatches are compatible with Android device. Ensure that the model that you pick is compatible with iPhones.