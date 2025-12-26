These 5 Honeywell air purifier deals are too good to be true, and they came right before the holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and that means house parties, festive feasts, and lots of laughter with friends and family. But let’s be honest, during allergy season, no one wants to step into a space that feels stuffy, dusty, or full of allergens, especially with a crowd around. Luckily, Amazon has answered the call with some of the best Honeywell air purifier deals, just in time for Christmas and the New Year. Honeywell air purifiers

Honeywell air purifiers are often praised for their ability to remove dust, pollen, smoke, and other allergens from the air, making them ideal for homes during allergy season or winter months. Many models feature advanced HEPA filters, activated carbon layers for odour control, multiple fan speeds, and quiet operation, allowing you to customise airflow without disturbing daily activities. Some even include smart indicators that alert you when it’s time to replace filters, ensuring consistently clean air.

So, here are the Honeywell air purifier deals that can help you save a lot of money!

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 is a powerful 3-in-1 air purifier ideal for homes and offices, covering up to 235 sq. ft. It uses advanced Pre, H13 HEPA, and Activated Carbon filters to remove 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, dust, smoke, and pet dander. Features include CADR 152 m³/h, low noise operation (29 dB), one-touch control, filter reset indicator, and energy-efficient performance. Available at 50% discount, you can now grab it for ₹4,999.

Specifications Capacity 235 sq. ft. Power Consumption Corded Electric Filtration Pre + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon Noise Level 29 dB Filter Life Up to 9000 hrs / 1 year

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 is a high-performance air purifier ideal for larger rooms up to 388 sq.ft. Featuring 4-stage filtration, Pre-filter, Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial, H13 HEPA, and Activated Carbon, so it removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, PM2.5/10, VOCs, and pet dander.

With CADR 250 m³/h, low noise operation (32.5 dB), sleep mode, timer settings, and real-time PM2.5 indicator, it ensures clean, healthy air. You can get it for ₹8,396 at 32% discount.

Specifications Coverage Area 388 sq.ft. Power Consumption Corded Electric Filtration 4-Stage (Pre + Nano-Silver + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon) Noise Level 32.5 dB Filter Life Up to 9000 hrs / 1 year

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a premium air purifier for large rooms up to 589 sq.ft. It features 4-stage filtration namely, Pre-filter, Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial, H13 HEPA, and Activated Carbon, removing 99.99% of PM2.5, pollen, bacteria, mould, and VOCs.

With CADR 380 m³/h, real-time AQI LED display, WiFi app & voice control, low-noise operation, and 9000-hour filter life, it ensures smart, continuous, and efficient air purification.

Specifications Coverage Area 589 sq.ft. Power Consumption Corded Electric Filtration 4-Stage (Pre + Nano-Silver + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon) Smart Features WiFi App & Voice Control, AQI LED Display Filter Life Up to 9000 hrs

The Honeywell Air Touch P1 keeps large rooms up to 693 sq. ft. fresh and healthy with its advanced 4-stage filtration, Pre-filter, Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial, H13 HEPA, and Activated Carbon—removing dust, pollen, smoke, VOCs, and micro allergens.

Its 450 m³/h CADR, real-time PM2.5 display, child lock, and sleep mode ensure quiet, efficient air purification. With a long-lasting filter of up to 9000 hours, it’s perfect for families seeking clean indoor air effortlessly.

Specifications Coverage Area 693 sq.ft Power Source Corded Electric Filtration 4-Stage (Pre + Nano-Silver + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon) Smart Features PM2.5 Display, Sleep Mode, Child Lock Filter Life Up to 9000 hrs

The Honeywell Move Pure3 keeps your car cabin clean with a 2-stage HEPA H12 filter and formaldehyde removal crystals, eliminating 99.99% of dust, smoke, VOCs, and odours.

Its CADR of 24 m³/h and 2+ million negative ions ensure fresh air, while 3 USB ports let you charge devices on the go. Compact, fireproof, and easy to mount, it offers up to 8 months of filter life for hassle-free travel.

Specifications Filtration HEPA H12 + Formaldehyde Removal CADR 24 m³/h Power Source USB Powered, DC12V Coverage Car cabin Filter Life 6–8 months

FAQs on Honeywell air purifiers Which Honeywell air purifier is best for a bedroom? Compact models with HEPA filters are ideal for bedrooms as they operate quietly and efficiently.

How often do I need to change the filter? Filters typically need replacement every 6–12 months, depending on usage and air quality.

Do Honeywell air purifiers reduce odours? Yes, models with activated carbon filters help remove smoke, pet, and cooking odors.

Are Honeywell air purifiers noisy? Most models have multiple fan speeds, including a quiet mode suitable for sleeping or working.

Can I use a Honeywell air purifier in large rooms? Yes, Honeywell offers powerful units designed for large living rooms or open spaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.