Top 10 lightning deals of the season on the best washing machines: Up to 65% off on trusted brands for laundry care
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 08:00 am IST
This collection of the best printers showcases the top 10 lightning deals of the season on the best washing machines by premium brands at reduced prices.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
MOST AFFORDABLE
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLSamsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹39,900
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
MOST AFFORDABLEVW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black) View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details
|
₹29,690
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F80LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology, 370 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash, Toughened Glass Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹9,890
|
|
View More Products