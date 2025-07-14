Top 5 gadgets under 1,999 to buy that are useful for iPhone users | Amazon Sale

Looking for new accessories for your iPhone? Now could be the ideal time to buy one considering the slew of discounts going on Amazon India. However, the Amazon Prime Day sale is nearing its last leg, but there is still time to get yourself some really cool accessories at a very good discount. The PopSockets PopWallet comes in multiple colourways.(Amazon)

Here, we have curated a list of the best iPhone accessories that you can get for yourself. This includes a range of MagSafe wallets, chargers, wireless chargers, and more. Read on for the details.

This is a MagSafe compatible wallet which also comes with a PopSocket grip so that you can hold your iPhone comfortably. This will attach magnetically to the back of your iPhone, although you will need to have an iPhone 12 or newer, because Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12. Alternatively, you will need a phone case that has a MagSafe compatible adapter ring. The good part is PopSockets bundles an extra magnetic ring with this wallet, so you can attach it to any phone, even Android phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro for that matter, which makes it MagSafe compatible.

This specific model by Ambrane can charge three devices at once, including your AirPods, your Apple Watch, and your iPhone, all wirelessly. It could make for a clean-looking setup, and the pricing is also right at ₹1,799.

This is another MagSafe-powered accessory by Spigen. We have often struggled with keeping our phones in our cars, and this one simply attaches to your dashboard or your AC vent so that you have a convenient place to store your iPhone. This mount also has a magnetic ring included, so you can simply stick it on your Android phone as well, and it will also attach magnetically.

These days, when travelling, we often have multiple devices, such as a smartwatch and your phone itself. This is where the Belkin 40-watt, 2-port USB-C PD wall charger could come in handy. It can charge your phone at 20 watts (each port) and is definitely much cheaper than the official accessories that Apple sells for the iPhone. So, if you have bought a new iPhone or simply need a new charger, this could be an ideal purchase.

Now, this one is for the content creators out there, as many people are using their iPhones to create content. The Hiffin LT003 selfie light can come in quite handy when there is not enough ambient light, because the video quality suffers, no matter how good a phone's video is, even if it's an iPhone 16 Pro. This can provide you with soft light, and you have the power to adjust the intensity and the colour temperature as well. It has a 7-watt output and a 2000 mAh built-in battery. The best part is that it is also available for under ₹1,000, which makes it quite good value for money.

