Top 5 mobiles with best discounts on Amazon Sale- iPhone 15, OnePlus 13, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale is now Live with exciting offers on smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronic products. Therefore, now is the best time to purchase electronic and smart devices, as with huge discounts, buyers can save a huge amount of money. If you are someone who is planning for a smartphone upgrade, then we have found the 5 best smartphone deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. From latest smartphones like the OnePlus 13 to ultra-premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out the list and make a smart purchase. Check the top 5 smartphone deals from Apple, Samsung, Nothing, and more during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.(OnePlus)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top 5 smartphone deals

iPhone 15: If you want to upgrade from Android to iOS, then iPhone 15 could be a great choice as it's available at a hefty discount during the Amazon sale. The smartphone comes with a Dynamic Island, an A16 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto zoom, and much more. The iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs. 69900; however, buyers can get it for just Rs. 56999 during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

OnePlus 13: Another smartphone to consider during the Prime Day sale is the new OnePlus 13. This flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking. The smartphone is also popular for its photography features, with its triple camera setup. The OnePlus 13 retails for Rs. 72999; however, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for Rs. 59999, including bank offers.

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Thomson launches AlphaBeat soundbar series in India, ranging from 80W to 200W

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: For an ultra-premium experience, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a smart choice during the Amazon sale, and it's also available at a huge discount. This smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for performance and comes with a quad-camera setup for photography. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at RS. 134999. However, buyers can get it for just Rs. 74999 from Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

Nothing Phone 3a: If you are looking for more affordable options, the latest Nothing Phone 3a could come as a great option. This mid-range smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP main camera. The Nothing Phone 3a is priced at Rs. 27999, but it's available at just Rs. 23780, giving buyers a 15% discount during the Amazon sale.

Loading Suggestions...

iQOO Neo 10R: Lastly, another mid-range option to check out is the new iQOO Neo 10R, which is a performance-centric smartphone. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering powerful performance and AI features. The iQOO Neo 10R retails for Rs. 31999 in India. However, during the Amazon sale, it's available at just Rs. 25998.