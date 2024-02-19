Top 7 window coolers: Brace yourself from the scorching summer days ahead

The temperatures over the northern part of the country have started soaring already and with the rise in temperatures, it's time to well prepare yourself to brace the upcoming scorching weather ahead. And in case you are planning to buy a window cooler for your home, you are at the right spot. Top 7 window coolers to keep your house cool during summer.

Window coolers, also known as window air coolers or window-mounted coolers, are a popular choice for cooling homes in regions with hot and dry climates, such as many parts of India. These cooling appliances offer several advantages over traditional air conditioning systems, including energy efficiency, affordability, and ease of installation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Window coolers offer an efficient, affordable, and environmentally friendly cooling solution for homes in hot and dry climates. With their compact design, energy-efficient operation, and customizable features, they provide homeowners with a comfortable indoor environment during the sweltering summer months.

In this article, we delve into the features, benefits, and considerations of window coolers to help you make an informed decision when selecting a cooling solution for your home. So, have a look at top 7 window coolers for your home.

Also Read: Best water coolers: Discover 10 excellent choices to keep you cool this Summer

1. Havells Brina 50 Litres Window Air Cooler

B0BTSLDMRX

The Havells Brina 50 Litres Window Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution designed to provide relief during hot summer days. With its sleek design and efficient cooling technology, this window cooler is suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. Featuring a large water tank capacity of 50 litres, it ensures uninterrupted cooling for extended periods. The cooler is equipped with honeycomb cooling pads that enhance cooling efficiency while minimizing water consumption. Its easy-to-use controls and durable construction make it a reliable choice for cooling needs.

Specifications of the Havells Brina 50 Litres Window Air Cooler:

Capacity: 50 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads

Power Consumption: 200 watts

Suitable for: Rooms up to 300 square feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity Does not include autofill feature Efficient honeycomb cooling pads Suitable for medium to large rooms

2. Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler

B06XC88M9P

The Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution designed to provide relief during hot summer days. With its sleek and compact design, this cooler fits perfectly in most standard-sized windows, offering convenience and ease of installation. Equipped with advanced cooling technology, it ensures fast and effective cooling to keep your living space comfortable even in scorching temperatures. The large water tank capacity of 50 liters allows for extended operation without frequent refills, while the variable speed settings provide flexibility to adjust cooling according to your preferences. Additionally, the durable construction and low power consumption make it a reliable and cost-effective choice for cooling your home.

Specifications of the Cello Swift 50 Ltrs Window Air Cooler:

Capacity: 50 litres

Cooling Media: Wood Wool cooling pads

Power Consumption: 200 watts

Suitable for: Medium rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance May not be suitable for high humidity areas Large water tank capacity Limited coverage area Low power consumption Compact and sleek design

3. Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler

B09RF4VRDB

The Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution designed to fit seamlessly into window frames. With its sleek design and powerful cooling performance, this cooler is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, providing relief during hot summer days. Equipped with advanced features, the Crompton Zelus WAC ensures optimal comfort and convenience for users.

Specifications of the Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler:

Capacity: 54 litres

Cooling Media: Wood Wool cooling pads

Power Consumption: 200 watts

Suitable for: Suitable for 200 sq. ft. room size

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling performance suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. May not be suitable for larger rooms or open spaces. Sleek and compact design, ideal for window installation. Requires regular maintenance such as cleaning of the water tank and pads. Adjustable fan speed settings for customized cooling. Noise levels may be noticeable at higher fan speeds.

4. USHA Azzuro 50AW1 Window Cooler

B01D17EKDQ

The USHA Azzuro 50AW1 Window Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooling solution designed for hot and dry climates. With its sleek and compact design, this cooler can easily be mounted on windows, making it ideal for homes with limited space. It features advanced evaporative cooling technology, which ensures effective cooling while consuming minimal energy. Equipped with variable speed settings and a large water tank capacity, the USHA Azzuro 50AW1 offers customizable cooling options to suit your preferences.

Specifications of the USHA Azzuro 50AW1:

Capacity: 50 litres

Cooling Media: Wood Wool cooling pads

Power Consumption: 240 watts

Suitable for: Suitable for 200 sq. ft. room size

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance High initial cost Compact and space-saving design May not perform well in high humidity areas Large water tank capacity Variable speed settings for customized cooling

5. Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler

B08SB7CL5H

The Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Wood wool Tower Window Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home or office. With a large water tank capacity of 56 litres, this cooler can provide extended cooling relief during hot summer days. Its wood wool cooling pads ensure effective cooling by absorbing water and allowing for maximum evaporation. The tower design saves space and allows for easy installation of Windows, making it suitable for rooms with limited floor space. Equipped with multiple speed settings, adjustable louvers, and a powerful fan, this cooler delivers rapid and uniform cooling to create a comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of the Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Wood wool Tower Window Cooler:

Capacity: 56 litres

Cooling Media: Wood Wool cooling pads

Power Consumption: 200 watts

Suitable for: Suitable for home and office

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance May produce noise during operation Compact and space-saving design May not perform well in high humidity areas Tower design saves floor space

6. Kenstar Ventina 60L Window Air Cooler

B09525YW1Y

The Kenstar Ventina 60L Window Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution designed to provide relief during hot summer days. With a large 60-liter water tank capacity, this cooler ensures extended cooling without frequent refills. Its efficient motor and honeycomb cooling pads offer effective cooling while consuming minimal energy. The cooler is designed for easy installation on windows, saving valuable floor space in your home. Equipped with variable speed settings, it allows you to adjust the fan speed according to your comfort level. With its sleek design and durable construction, the Kenstar Ventina 60L Window Air Cooler is an ideal choice for cooling medium to large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Kenstar Ventina 60L Window Air Cooler:

Capacity: 60 litres

Cooling Capacity: Suitable for medium to large-sized rooms

Power Consumption: 230 watts

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads for efficient cooling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank capacity for extended cooling. May not be suitable for areas with high humidity. Energy-efficient motors reduce electricity consumption. Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance. Variable speed settings offer customizable comfort. Some users may find the noise levels during operation to be higher.

7. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

B084J1SN1N

The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooling solution designed for Indian households. With its sleek and compact design, this cooler can easily fit into most windows, providing effective cooling without occupying valuable floor space. Equipped with a powerful motor and honeycomb cooling pads, it delivers superior cooling performance, even in hot and humid conditions. The cooler also features a large water tank capacity, ensuring extended hours of uninterrupted cooling. With convenient features such as adjustable fan speed and swing function, users can customize their cooling experience according to their preferences.

Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler:

Capacity: 45 litres

Cooling Capacity: Suitable for medium rooms

Power Consumption: 230 watts

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads for efficient cooling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling performance Higher initial cost Energy-efficient operation Requires periodic maintenance Sleek and compact design May produce noise at higher fan speeds Large water tank capacity May not be suitable for large rooms or spaces

Also Read: Room coolers to beat the heat: 7 worthy options to pick from

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Cooling Capacity Power Consumption Cooling Media Havells Brina 50 litres 200 watts Honeycomb pads Cello Swift 50 litres 200 watts Wood Wool cooling pads Crompton Zelus WAC 54 litres 200 watts Wood Wool cooling pads USHA Azzuro 50 litres 240 watts Wood Wool cooling pads Kenstar Wave 56 litres 200 watts Wood Wool cooling pads Kenstar Ventina 60 litres 230 watts Honeycomb pads Havells Frostio 45 litres 230 watts Honeycomb pads

Best value for money

Among the listed window coolers, the Cello Swift stands out as the best value for money option. With its 50-litre capacity and wood wool cooling pads, it offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms at an affordable price point. The power consumption of 200 watts ensures energy efficiency, further enhancing its value proposition for consumers seeking cost-effective cooling solutions.

Best overall product

The Havells Brina emerges as the best overall window cooler among the options listed. With a 50-litre capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and a power consumption of 200 watts, it offers a balanced combination of cooling performance, energy efficiency, and durability. Suitable for rooms up to 300 square feet, the Havells Brina provides effective cooling for a wide range of indoor spaces, making it the top choice for discerning consumers.

How to find the Best Window Coolers

To find the best window cooler for your needs, consider several key factors. Firstly, assess the cooling capacity required for your space; choose a cooler with sufficient capacity to effectively cool the room size. Evaluate the cooling media—options include honeycomb pads or wood wool pads, with honeycomb typically offering higher efficiency. Energy consumption is crucial; opt for models with lower power consumption ratings for cost-effectiveness. Finally, consider any additional features like adjustable fan speeds, swing functions, or remote controls to enhance convenience. By carefully assessing these factors and comparing available options, you can select the best window cooler to keep your space comfortable during hot weather.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.