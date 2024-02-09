 Top 8 space-saving compact kitchen grinders for your home - Hindustan Times
Top 8 space-saving compact kitchen grinders for your home

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 10, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Looking for a small-sized kitchen grinder to fit into your space? Check out our list of the best small compact grinders that saves money and space both.

Are you in the market for a compact kitchen grinder that won't take up too much space in your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 space-saving mini grinders for home use to help you find the perfect small mixer grinder for your needs. Whether you're looking for a powerful compact mixer grinder or a small-sized kitchen appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs, our list has got you covered. Read on to find the best mini grinder for your home!

Compact kitchen grinders that save space and effort
1. Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder

The Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder is a powerful and compact kitchen grinder that comes with a 2-year warranty. It features stainless steel blades and a 500-watt motor for efficient grinding and blending. This space-saving mixer grinder is perfect for small kitchens and comes with 3 jars for different grinding needs.

Specifications of Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Compact design
  • 3 jars included

Pros

Cons

Powerful motor

May be noisy during operation

Compact design

Multiple jars for different needs

2. Powerful Certified Mixer Grinder

The Powerful Certified Mixer Grinder is a durable and space-saving mixer grinder with stainless steel liquidizing jars. It comes with a 2-year warranty and a powerful 500-watt motor for efficient grinding. This small-sized kitchen appliance is perfect for home use and comes with 3 jars for versatile grinding and blending.

Specifications of Powerful Certified Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Stainless steel liquidizing jars
  • Compact design
  • 3 jars included

Pros

Cons

Durable construction

May take up more space due to jar design

Powerful motor

Versatile grinding options

3. Moonstruck Powerful Mixer Grinder

The Moonstruck Powerful Mixer Grinder features advanced grinding technology and stainless steel blades for efficient performance. This compact kitchen grinder is perfect for small kitchens and comes with 3 jars for different grinding needs. It also comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Moonstruck Powerful Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Advanced grinding technology
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Compact design
  • 3 jars included

Pros

Cons

Advanced grinding technology

May be slightly bulky compared to other models

Stainless steel blades

Compact design

4. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile and space-saving mini grinder for home use. It features a powerful 600-watt motor and comes with 3 jars for different blending needs. This small mixer grinder is perfect for making smoothies, shakes, and grinding spices with ease.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 600-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Versatile usage
  • 3 jars included
  • Compact design

Pros

Cons

Versatile usage

May be slightly pricier than other models

Powerful motor

Compact design

5. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a sleek and compact kitchen grinder with a silver finish. It features a 500-watt motor and comes with 3 jars for versatile grinding and blending. This space-saving mixer grinder is perfect for small kitchens and comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • 1-year warranty
  • Sleek design
  • 3 jars included
  • Compact size

Pros

Cons

Sleek design

Motor may be slightly less powerful than other models

Compact size

Versatile grinding options

6. Wonderchef Nutri Blend Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Wonderchef Nutri Blend Juicer Mixer Grinder is a compact and stylish mini grinder for home use. It features a powerful 400-watt motor and comes with 2 jars for blending and grinding. This small mixer grinder is perfect for making smoothies, shakes, and grinding spices with ease.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri Blend Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 400-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Stylish design
  • 2 jars included
  • Compact size

Pros

Cons

Stylish design

May have a slightly lower capacity than other models

Powerful motor

Compact size

7. Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder

The Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder is a durable and compact kitchen grinder with a 500-watt motor. It comes with 3 jars for versatile grinding and blending and features a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. This space-saving mixer grinder is perfect for small kitchens and everyday use.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Durable construction
  • 3 jars included
  • Compact design

Pros

Cons

Durable construction

May be slightly heavier than other models

Powerful motor

Versatile grinding options

8. Bostton Amaze Nutri Bullet 750

The Bostton Amaze Nutri Bullet 750 is a powerful and space-saving mini grinder for home use. It features a 750-watt motor and comes with 3 jars for different blending needs. This small mixer grinder is perfect for making smoothies, shakes, and grinding spices with ease.

Specifications of Bostton Amaze Nutri Bullet 750

  • 750-watt motor
  • 2-year warranty
  • Powerful performance
  • 3 jars included
  • Compact size

Pros

Cons

Powerful performance

May be slightly pricier than other models

Compact size

Versatile grinding options

Comparison Table

Product NameWattageWarrantyDesignJars Included
Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder500W2 yearsCompact3
Powerful Certified Mixer Grinder500W2 yearsCompact3
Moonstruck Powerful Mixer Grinder500W2 yearsCompact3
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder600W2 yearsCompact3
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder500W1 yearCompact3
Wonderchef Nutri Blend Juicer Mixer Grinder400W2 yearsCompact2
Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder500W2 yearsCompact3
Bostton Amaze Nutri Bullet 750750W2 yearsCompact3

Best value for money:

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its powerful 600-watt motor, versatile usage, and 2-year warranty. This compact kitchen grinder is perfect for everyday use and delivers excellent performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Bostton Amaze Nutri Bullet 750 stands out as the best overall product in this category with its powerful 750-watt motor, versatile grinding options, and compact size. If you're looking for a space-saving mini grinder for home use, this model has everything you need and more.

How to find the right compact kitchen grinder

To find the right compact kitchen grinder, consider factors such as size, capacity, power, and versatility. Look for models with a compact footprint that fits your kitchen space. Opt for grinders with sufficient power to handle various tasks efficiently. Consider additional features like multiple speed settings and attachments for versatility. Read reviews from users to gauge durability and performance. Finally, compare prices to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

Follow Us On