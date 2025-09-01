Travellers used these 16 ChatGPT prompts to save on flight tickets, and it actually worked for them

Airfares are soaring, and travellers everywhere are looking for ways to cut costs. Some are now turning to ChatGPT as a travel assistant and claim it’s saving them a lot of money. Finance influencer Casper Opala recently revealed how he secured a flight for just £70, down from more than £700, by using the AI tool. He shared prompts that helped him uncover hidden routes, budget airlines not listed on popular platforms, and even cheaper fares through alternate airports or separate bookings. ChatGPT’s real strength as a travel assistant is helping you build a personalised system for finding cheaper flights.(Unsplash)

How does ChatGPT help in cutting travel costs?

While many of the money-saving hacks have existed for years, Opala says ChatGPT makes the process faster and easier by pulling together results in seconds. It also helps monitor prices over time or compare one-way fares with return tickets, tricks that seasoned travellers swear by. Experts do caution, however, that ChatGPT is not connected to live booking systems. TravelBook’s Laura Pomer notes that fares suggested by the AI may sometimes be outdated, so travellers should always double-check prices before booking.

Still, for many holidaymakers, the tool feels like a secret weapon. ChatGPT can’t produce hidden fares out of thin air, but it can reframe the way you search, nudging you into smarter strategies like timing your booking, trying different routes, or spotting low-cost carriers.

Here are the prompts that travellers say have worked for them.

Timing is everything

Airline fares change dramatically depending on when you book and fly. ChatGPT can guide you with prompts such as:

What days of the week usually have the cheapest flights for [ROUTE]?

When is the best time to book flights from [CITY] to [CITY] for [MONTH/SEASON] according to the current data?

How far in advance should I book long-haul vs short-haul flights to save the most money?

It can also provide credit card benefits and points hacks worth checking before confirming your booking.

Explore alternate airports and hidden routes

Flying into or out of smaller hubs nearby often slashes costs. Use these prompts:

What are the cheapest nearby airports to [CITY] that might have lower fares?

Find the cheapest way to fly from [CITY A] to [CITY B] next month, including hidden routes + alternate airports.

If you’re not in a rush, it can also suggest mixing different transport options like buses, trains, or ferries for cheaper travel.

Regional and lesser-known airlines

Search engines don’t always list every low-cost airline or regional carriers. ChatGPT can provide you with information on those airlines with the following prompts

Which budget airlines operate this route that aren’t listed on Google Flights or Skyscanner?

What regional airlines in [COUNTRY] are known for flash sales?

Compare regional airlines in [COUNTRY/REGION] that are cheaper than the big carriers.

Layovers that save money

Layovers don’t have to be inconvenient. They can actually save money. ChatGPT highlights hubs and airlines with free or low-cost halts, turning connections into savings and even a short getaway. Try these prompts:

Suggest layover cities that cut the price, even if it requires two separate bookings.

Which airlines offer free or cheap stopover programs between [CITY A] and [CITY B]?

What are the best hubs in Europe/Asia for building in a 1–2 day layover on the way to [DESTINATION]?

Multi-leg bookings

Direct flights aren’t always the cheapest. With the right prompt, ChatGPT compares multi-leg routes or recommends booking two separate tickets.

Check if booking [CITY A → CITY B] and [CITY B → CITY C] separately is cheaper than a direct [CITY A → CITY C] ticket.

Break down multi-leg routes from [CITY] to [CITY] that save money compared to a single ticket.

Spotting flash sales and error fares

ChatGPT also guides travellers to spot unusually cheap tickets, often pricing mistakes by airlines, as well as limited-time deals.

Prompts like “Any mistake fares or flash sales from [MY AIRPORT] this month?” direct users toward tools and communities flagging unusually cheap tickets.

Build your travel-hacking checklist

Finally, ChatGPT can help you create a personalised system for future bookings. Use prompts:

Create a checklist for checking error fares, flight alerts, and alternative airports.

Suggest the best websites for setting fare alerts on [ROUTE].

ChatGPT won’t replace booking platforms like Skyscanner, but it’s proving to be a useful add-on. With flight costs showing no signs of falling, AI might just be the traveller’s new secret to flying smarter and cheaper.