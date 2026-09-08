WFH setup: Comfortable, high-precision mice for efficient remote working, smoother navigation and better productivity
Upgrade your home office with mice offering accurate tracking, ergonomic comfort and reliable connectivity for smoother and efficient remote working every day.
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A comfortable mouse can make a noticeable difference to your work-from-home setup, especially when long hours at a laptop or desktop are part of the routine. The right model should offer smooth tracking, responsive controls and an ergonomic design to help make everyday tasks easier.
From navigating spreadsheets and documents to attending virtual meetings and managing multiple tabs, a high-precision mouse can improve control and productivity. Whether you prefer a wired or wireless option, there are plenty of choices across different budgets. We look at comfortable mice designed to deliver reliable performance for efficient remote working.
1. Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse
The Dell MS116 is a straightforward wired mouse designed for everyday computing and office use. Its ambidextrous design makes it comfortable for different users, while optical tracking provides precise cursor control. The USB connection offers simple plug-and-play functionality without requiring batteries or additional software. With broad device compatibility and a practical design, it is suitable for navigating documents, browsing the web, working with spreadsheets and handling routine desktop tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable ambidextrous design
Reliable wired connectivity
Reason to avoid
No wireless connectivity
Basic feature set
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers generally appreciate its smooth tracking, simple setup and comfortable design for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
A practical wired mouse offering reliable tracking, easy connectivity and comfortable everyday operation.
2. Dell WM118 Wireless Optical Mouse
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The Dell WM118 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design accommodates different hand preferences, while optical tracking helps deliver smooth and accurate cursor movement. The wireless connection reduces cable clutter and supports convenient desk setups. With plug-and-play functionality and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing activities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable ambidextrous design
Cable-free desktop setup
Reason to avoid
Basic feature set
Requires battery replacement
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its comfortable design, smooth tracking and convenient wireless performance for everyday tasks.
Why choose this product?
A simple wireless mouse offering reliable tracking, easy setup and comfortable everyday operation.
3. Logitech B175 Wireless Optical Mouse
The Logitech B175 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing at home or in the office. Its ambidextrous design suits different hand preferences, while optical tracking helps provide smooth and consistent cursor movement. The wireless connection keeps your workspace free from cables, and its long battery life supports extended use. With plug-and-play functionality and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, working on documents, managing spreadsheets and routine desktop tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long 12-month battery
Comfortable ambidextrous design
Reason to avoid
Basic feature set
No adjustable DPI
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its smooth tracking, comfortable design and reliable wireless performance for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
A dependable wireless mouse offering comfortable handling, simple setup and long-lasting battery performance.
4. Portronics Toad 101 Wired Optical Mouse
The Portronics Toad 101 is a practical wired mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design makes it suitable for different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and consistent cursor movement. The USB connection provides straightforward plug-and-play operation without batteries. With a compact build and broad device compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computer tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable ambidextrous design
Reliable wired connection
Reason to avoid
No wireless connectivity
Basic feature set
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its smooth tracking, easy setup and comfortable design for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
A practical wired mouse offering reliable tracking, easy connectivity and comfortable everyday operation.
5. HP S1000 Wireless Optical Mouse
The HP S1000 is a lightweight wireless mouse designed for comfortable everyday computing at home or in the office. Its ambidextrous shape suits different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and accurate cursor movement. The wireless connection helps keep your desk tidy, while silent operation can make routine clicking less distracting. With adjustable tracking sensitivity and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, documents, spreadsheets and regular work tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight ergonomic design
Silent clicking operation
Reason to avoid
No wired connectivity
Basic button configuration
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, silent clicks and smooth wireless performance for everyday tasks.
Why choose this product?
A lightweight wireless mouse offering quiet operation, adjustable DPI and convenient everyday usability.
6. Zebronics Jaguar Wireless Optical Mouse
The Zebronics Jaguar is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design accommodates different hand preferences, while high-precision optical tracking supports smooth cursor movement. The wireless connection helps maintain a clutter-free workspace, and plug-and-play functionality makes setup straightforward. With multiple buttons and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-precision tracking
Convenient wireless connectivity
Reason to avoid
Requires battery replacement
Basic ergonomic features
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its responsive tracking, easy setup and convenient wireless performance for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
A practical wireless mouse offering precise tracking, multiple buttons and easy plug-and-play operation.
7. Frontech MS-0057B Wireless Optical Mouse
The Frontech MS-0057B is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office work and home use. Its ambidextrous design suits different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and consistent cursor movement. With 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, it offers flexible pairing options for compatible devices. Its compact design makes it suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine tasks without adding unnecessary clutter to your workspace.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual wireless connectivity
Ambidextrous ergonomic design
Reason to avoid
Basic button configuration
Requires battery replacement
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its dual connectivity, comfortable design and convenient wireless performance for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
A versatile wireless mouse offering Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity for flexible everyday use.
8. Acer Flow Wireless Optical Mouse
The Acer Flow is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, home use and office tasks. Its ambidextrous design makes it suitable for different hand preferences, while optical tracking supports smooth and consistent cursor movement. The wireless connection helps reduce cable clutter and offers convenient desktop use. With a lightweight build and simple operation, it can handle browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing activities comfortably.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight ambidextrous design
Cable-free desktop setup
Reason to avoid
Basic feature set
Requires battery replacement
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, smooth tracking and convenient wireless performance for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
A simple wireless mouse offering comfortable handling, smooth tracking and clutter-free connectivity.
9. ASUS WT200 Wireless Optical Mouse
The ASUS WT200 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office tasks and home use. Its ambidextrous design accommodates different hand preferences, while optical tracking provides smooth and accurate cursor movement. The 2.4GHz wireless connection helps maintain a tidy workspace, while its single AA battery supports extended usage. With straightforward operation and broad compatibility, it is suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine computing tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Up to 15-month battery
Comfortable ambidextrous design
Reason to avoid
Requires AA battery
Basic feature set
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its comfortable design, smooth tracking and long-lasting battery performance for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
A reliable wireless mouse offering precise tracking, comfortable handling and extended battery life.
10. Flipkart SmartBuy TC-M500 Wireless Optical Mouse
The Flipkart SmartBuy TC-M500 is a practical wireless mouse designed for everyday computing, office work and home use. Its ergonomic design supports comfortable handling, while optical tracking enables smooth and consistent cursor movement. With both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, it offers flexible pairing options for compatible devices. Its straightforward operation makes it suitable for browsing, document editing, spreadsheets and other routine tasks, helping maintain a cleaner, cable-free workspace.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual connectivity options
Ergonomic comfortable design
Reason to avoid
Basic feature set
Requires battery replacement
What buyers are saying on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate its comfortable design, dual connectivity and smooth tracking for everyday computing.
Why choose this product?
A versatile wireless mouse offering Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity with comfortable everyday handling.
Is 4000Hz better than 1000Hz?
Yes, 4000Hz is better for faster cursor updates and smoother movement, but 1000Hz is sufficient for most everyday work and gaming.
Is 1600 or 3200 DPI better?
Neither is universally better: 1600 DPI offers greater control, while 3200 DPI enables faster cursor movement for larger screens.
What are the three main types of mice?
The three main types are mechanical, optical and laser mice, differing in sensor technology, precision, responsiveness and tracking performance.
Factors to consider when choosing a high-precision mouse for WFH
Ergonomics: Choose a comfortable shape that supports extended working sessions.
Precision: Look for accurate optical tracking and suitable DPI settings.
Connectivity: Consider wired, 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth options.
Polling rate: Higher rates can provide smoother cursor responsiveness.
Buttons: Check for responsive buttons and useful customisation options.
Battery life: Wireless models should offer dependable, long-lasting battery performance.
Compatibility: Ensure the mouse works with your laptop or desktop operating system.
Size and weight: Pick a lightweight, well-balanced model suited to your hand.
Build quality: Durable materials can withstand frequent everyday use.
Noise levels: Quiet clicks are useful for shared or quiet home-office spaces.
3 best features of high-precision mice for WFH setup
|Product
|Buttons
|Power
|Usage
|Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|USB powered
|Everyday computing
|Dell WM118 Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|Battery powered
|Office and home
|Logitech B175 Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|1 AA battery
|Everyday computing
|Portronics Toad 101 Wired Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|USB powered
|Office and home
|HP S1000 Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|Battery powered
|Work and browsing
|Zebronics Jaguar Wireless Optical Mouse
|4 buttons
|Battery powered
|Work and everyday use
|Frontech MS-0057B Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|Battery powered
|Office and home
|Acer Flow Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|Battery powered
|Everyday computing
|ASUS WT200 Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|1 AA battery
|Work and browsing
|Flipkart SmartBuy TC-M500 Wireless Optical Mouse
|3 buttons
|Battery powered
|Office and home
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