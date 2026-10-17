What Tesla’s flying roadster really means for the global auto race

TESLA A grab from a live feed released by Tesla shows the company unveiling its next-generation Roadster electric car.

The new Tesla Roadster was pure spectacle.

There was the design that gave the sports car an appearance of a jet fighter crossed with a Lamborghini. A suction system that enabled it to hang upside down 69 feet above the ground. And, the defining feature, cold-gas rocket thrusters that jumped the car over a line of vehicles while doing a midair barrel roll.

With a flying sports car, Elon Musk displayed again that he’s America’s biggest dreamer. So when the Tesla CEO puts on a flashy show, as he did Thursday at a rocket facility near Waco, Texas, one must take note—not because the new Roadster is going to become a bestseller. After almost a decade of promises, it’s frankly hard to believe the halo car will actually begin production in 2028 with all of the features Musk laid out.

In many ways, whether it flies or not is besides the point. Unveiling the Roadster with out-of-this-world technology reiterated that Musk has given up designing cars for regular people to drive. He says the Roadster is the last new vehicle Tesla will offer for humans to drive and is betting instead on remaking Tesla as a robotics company.

In effect, Musk is leaving the mainstream car market to the Chinese—who, he has suggested, are so formidable that many Western automakers are unable to compete without government intervention. It’s a telling sign of where things are going for the Western automotive industry.

So, too, was this past week’s Paris Motor Show. It looked more like the Shanghai or Beijing auto shows with so many Chinese brands on display. Throughout Europe, the arrival of these Chinese brands is upending long-established players almost overnight.

While U.S. automakers have so far been insulated in their home market from Chinese competition, they, too, seem paralyzed with indecision. That has created the worst rate of new-vehicle introductions since at least the 1970s.

“China manufacturing commoditizes cars, drives costs down, no one can compete with them…what remains for the West is to move up or get pushed out,” Michael Dunne, a longtime automotive industry consultant who spent many years in China and who has a book coming out the topic in January called “Car Wars,” said. “Western automakers are evolving into niche players of the future.”

Western automakers aren’t yet en masse preparing their own flying cars a la Tesla. But there are signs some are feeling the same up-or-out pressure as Musk.

Porsche, facing dramatic sales declines in China, announced its own plan earlier this month to bolster its business by offering more expensive vehicles rather than chasing volume. As part of that, it revealed the Mission S Thursday.

True, the midengine supercar was something of an afterthought in the face of Tesla’s stunt. Then again, it’s tough to compete for attention when Musk’s rocket vapor-cloud filled the air and the Roadster did flips through the sky.

To be clear, Musk isn’t betting Tesla’s future on being a niche carmaker. The new Roadster serves the same purpose the version revealed in late 2017 did: to stoke excitement while he races to find a way to make his bigger promises true.