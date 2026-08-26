WhatsApp gets better passkey support, improved 2FA, more: Here’s how it will protect your chats and calls

WhatsApp today announced a bunch of new features that are aimed at making the calls and messages on its platform safer and more security. The company has introduced features like improved two-factor authentication and context for calls and messages on its platform. It has also extended support for passkeys on Android and iOS devices. Here's everything you need to know about these features and why they are important now more than ever. WhatsApp gets new security features. (WhatsApp) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Passkey support gets extended The Meta-owned messaging has extended support for passkeys on both Android and iOS devices. For the unversed, WhatsApp first brought support for passkeys to Android devices back in October 2023. It then extended support to iOS devices in April 2024. Now, the company has announced users will be able to set more than one passkeys for their account on both Android and iOS devices.

How to create a passkey on Android To set up a passkey, you will need a device running Android 9 version or later model device with lock screen set up and a password manager account set up such as a Google account in Google Password Manager or a Samsung account in Samsung Password Manager and linked to your mobile device. Once this is done, follow these steps:

Step 1: Tap the three dots menu on the top and then go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap the Account option and then go to Passkeys.

Step 3: Tap Create passkey and then tap Continue.

Step 4: Tap Continue again and then follow the on-screen instructions.

How to create a passkey on iPhone To set up a passkey, you will need an iPhone 8 or later model with iOS 16 version or higher. Once this is ensured, follow these steps:

Step 1: Tap WhatsApp Settings or your profile tab.

Step 2: Tap the Account option and then tap the Passkeys option.

Step 3: Tap Continue and then tap Continue again. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Two-Factor Authentications gets stronger WhatsApp has also introduced stronger two-factor authentication or 2FA on its platform. For the unversed, WhatsApp first introduced 2FA on its platform back in February 2017. However, for the longest time, this included setting up a six-digit PIN.

With today's update, WhatsApp has upgraded this to longer, alphanumeric, password with special characters. This move is aimed at making it difficult for scammers to guess the PIN of the targeted account and ultimately make it safer for users.