WhatsApp users will be able to post status updates to Facebook

ByAryan Prakash
Apr 08, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will help users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the platform.

According to a latest report by WABetaInfo, a website which tracks latest updates by WhatsApp, the process may be automatic for certain status updates you choose when the option is activated. Earlier, it was possible to share status updates but users had to manually share the update each time they posted a new one.

The WhatsApp users can decide which status updates they want to share on Facebook. This feature is optional and is disabled by default. In case a status update is to be shared, it can be enabled right within the status privacy settings.

If WhatsApp users decide they no longer want to share their status updates on Facebook stories, they can disable the option at any time. It will enable the users to share their updates with a wider audience, the WABetaInfo report stated. The website stated that in future, the users might be able to share their updates on Instagram in near future.

At present, this feature to share status updates to Facebook Stories without leaving the Meta-owned platform is in a development stage.

Recently, WhatsApp said it has banned nearly 46 lakh Indian accounts in February after they were found violating its user safety guidelines. The platform listed the actions taken on the accounts in its India Monthly report.

The draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, covers not just conventional phone calls and text messages, but also over-the-top applications, which will include services such as WhatsApp.
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

whatsapp facebook inc.
