Why Fortnite server is down? When will it go live?

Fortnite fans are eagerly awaiting the release of update v28.20, which will be the second major patch of Chapter 5 Season 1. So, the server is currently under other work, and it is expected to go live at 4 am ET. Fortnite Update v28.20: Downtime and TMNT Event Details(Fortnite/Epic Games)

The update will bring a lot of new content and changes to the game, including a special event featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Here is everything you need to know about the update and the downtime:

When will the update and the downtime start and end?

According to Epic Games, the update will start rolling out at 4 am Eastern Time on February 7, 2024. However, the servers for all five major game modes - Battle Royale, LEGO, Rocket Racking, Festival, and Creative - will be taken offline at 3:30 am Eastern Time. (This means that you will not be able to play any of these modes until the update is complete.)

Epic has not given an exact time for when the servers will be back online, but based on previous updates, it could take anywhere from three to four hours. This means that the servers could be up by 7:30 am Eastern Time at the latest.

The platform will announce on its official channels when the servers are fully operational again.

If you are still in-game when the downtime starts, you should log out by 3 am Eastern Time to avoid any saving problems.

What new content and changes will the update bring?

The most exciting feature of the update is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event, which will go live on February 9, 2024 at 9 AM Eastern Time.

The event will celebrate the iconic heroes in a half-shell, and will introduce the Shredder Outfit/Skin to the game. This skin was leaked by data miners, who also revealed that there would be some challenges/quests related to the event. Each challenge/quest will reward you with 10,000 XP, and if you complete all of them, you will get 40,000 XP, which is equivalent to half a seasonal level.

There is no word on what other rewards the event will offer, but there could be some surprises for the fans.

Another change that the update could bring is the unvaulting of some items/weapons that were previously removed from the game. These include the Pizza Party, the Rift-To-Go and/or the Big Bush Bomb.

The Pizza Party is likely to be unvaulted, as it is connected to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event. The Pizza Party is a consumable item that heals you and gives you a speed boost. The Rift-To-Go and/or the Big Bush Bomb are mobility items that allow you to teleport or launch yourself across the map.

Plus, the update will also add a new item/weapon to LEGO Fortnite, which is the Hunting Dagger. The Hunting Dagger will have four different rarities - Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic - and will be a fast but weak melee weapon. It will not deal as much damage as swords, but it will have a higher attack speed.

To find out more, you will have to wait until the update is live and check out the patch notes. Until then, stay tuned for more Fortnite news and updates.