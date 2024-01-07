Wordle 932 hints and answers for January 7, 2024

Wordle is a popular online word game created by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022. It's a fast, fun, and brain-boosting word game loved by millions around the world. With its easy but challenging style, it's ideal for a daily mental workout and friendly play. The goal is to guess a five-letter word, and you have six chances to get it right. You get six tries to figure out the hidden word, and your success hangs in the balance. Wordle app game is seen on a smartphone.(Reuters Photo)

Concept of Wordle

It's a daily word guessing game where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word. Every day, the same word is chosen for all players globally, fostering a sense of community and competition.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

So, go ahead, take on the Wordle challenge, and aim for a score that will everyone in surprise. This January 7, 2024, embrace the Wordle greatness!

ALSO READ| Wordle 931 hints and answers for January 6, 2024

Wordle Today Hints for January 7, 2024

Today's puzzle is a piece of cake. No letters repeat, and Wordle begins with the letter S. The word we're talking about describes something linked to rocks or something hard and solid. It might make you think of firmness, stiffness, or a surface covered with stones.

Wordle Today: Answer for January 7, 2024

Here is the #932 Wordle answer-

We've compiled all the clues for today. If you're still searching the solution, read through to the end. The Wordle 930 word for today, Tuesday, January 7th is STONY.

How to play Wordle?

Look at the grid with six rows, each having five empty boxes, where you make your guesses. Enter any five-letter word and press Enter.

The game will give you feedback with colors:

Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow: The letter is in the word but in a different position.

Gray: The letter is not part of the word.

For your next guess:

Keep the green letters in their positions.

Try different positions for the yellow letters.

Avoid using gray letters in your next guess.

What is Wordle?

A word wizard from Brooklyn, Josh Wardle is the creative mind behind the entertaining daily word game Wordle. Each day brings a fresh five-letter challenge—a puzzle waiting for you to cleverly decode using your wit and deduction skills. Can you decipher the hints, figure out the correct letters, and succeed in solving the day's word puzzle?