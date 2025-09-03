Xiaomi Diwali sale announced! Best price discounts on Redmi 14C 5G, Note 14 series mobiles, and more

Xiaomi Diwali sale 2025: Xiaomi has rolled out its Diwali sale offers in India, bringing festive season discounts on its Redmi smartphone lineup and audio products. The company confirmed that the deals will stay unchanged throughout the festive season, giving buyers consistent pricing across online and offline platforms. Customers can purchase these devices on Flipkart, Amazon India, Xiaomi’s official website, and Xiaomi retail outlets. Additionally, buyers can claim up to ₹2,000 instant bank discount through Axis Bank. Xiaomi launches early Diwali sale in India with discounts on Redmi smartphones and Buds 5C.(Redmi)

Redmi 14C 5G price in India

The Redmi 14C has been positioned as an entry-level option for users moving from feature phones. Under the Diwali sale, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs. 8,499. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at Rs. 9,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999.

Redmi Note 14 Series price in India

The Redmi Note 14 is now priced at ₹15,499 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB storage are listed at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. For users looking at higher specifications, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is being offered at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 22,999.

At the top of the series, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Other configurations, including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, are available at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

Redmi 15 5G and Redmi Buds 5C

Xiaomi has also included the newly launched Redmi 15 5G in its festive deals. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

For audio products, the Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds have received a Rs. 200 price cut and are now available at Rs. 1,799.