Your next laptop could be smarter than your last. These 10 AI-powered picks arrive as the PC enters a new phase
Choosing an AI laptop involves more than looking for an NPU. These 10 options span different designs, processors, displays and everyday needs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* LaptopView Details
₹63,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X - 2025 - Everyday AI Laptop - Copilot+ PC - 15.3" WUXGA Display - 16 GB Memory - 512 GB Storage - Snapdragon® X - Luna GreyView Details
₹67,000
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₹10,665x 6 months₹63,990
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ASUS Vivobook S14,Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 330,16GB/512GB (Upgradeable),OLED,14",Win11,Office24,M365 Basic (1Y),Silver,1.4Kg,M3407KA-SF2501WS,50 Tops,Metallic Design,Next-Gen AI Laptop,Copilot+View Details
₹73,990
Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; SilverView Details
₹73,990
HP 14 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, Anti-Glare, FHD, 14''/35.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.4kg, ep1180tu, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI LaptopView Details
₹82,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
AI has become a bigger part of the laptop conversation, but simply calling a laptop “AI-powered” does not tell you what it can actually do. Some models use dedicated hardware to handle AI tasks, while others integrate AI features into everyday activities such as video calls, editing and productivity.
That makes choosing one less straightforward, especially when two laptops carry similar AI labels yet offer very different experiences. Performance, battery life, display quality, memory and software still matter just as much, with AI capabilities adding another layer to the decision.
As more laptops bring these features to different price points, it can be difficult to separate meaningful improvements from marketing terminology. This list brings together 10 AI-powered laptops available on Amazon, examining what each one offers and where it fits best.
1. ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16", Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a large screen and enough memory for everyday work, study, and entertainment. Its Snapdragon X processor also handles AI tasks, while the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample space for apps and files. At 1.88kg, it remains manageable to carry around throughout the day.
Specifications
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X - 2025 - Everyday AI Laptop - Copilot+ PC - 15.3" WUXGA Display - 16 GB Memory - 512 GB Storage - Snapdragon® X - Luna Grey
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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X is designed for everyday tasks such as browsing, office work, video calls and streaming. Its large 15.3-inch screen gives you plenty of space, while the Snapdragon X, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage provide a straightforward setup for multitasking and storing your files comfortably with fewer compromises.
Specifications
3. ASUS Vivobook S14,Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 330,16GB/512GB (Upgradeable),OLED,14",Win11,Office24,M365 Basic (1Y),Silver,1.4Kg,M3407KA-SF2501WS,50 Tops,Metallic Design,Next-Gen AI Laptop,Copilot+
The ASUS Vivobook S14 combines a compact design with a sharp OLED screen that makes movies, photos and everyday work look more vibrant. Its Ryzen AI processor can handle AI tasks, while 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage provide enough space for everyday apps, documents, and media files.
Specifications
4. Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver
The MacBook Neo is a compact laptop built around Apple's A18 Pro chip and designed for everyday computing. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage cover basic work, browsing, and entertainment, while Apple Intelligence adds useful AI features without making the laptop feel complicated for everyday users.
Specifications
5. HP 14 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, Anti-Glare, FHD, 14''/35.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.4kg, ep1180tu, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI Laptop
The HP 14 is a practical choice for work and study, combining a compact 14-inch screen with generous memory and storage. Its Intel Core Ultra processor includes an NPU for AI tasks, while 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD give you plenty of room for apps, files and everyday multitasking.
Specifications
6. ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD, FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024,Cool Silver,1.4 Kg, S3407CA-LY060WS, Metallic Design Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook S14 is a lightweight laptop designed for everyday work, study and entertainment. Its Intel Core Ultra processor includes dedicated AI hardware, while 16GB memory and 512GB storage handle regular multitasking. The 14-inch screen and metallic design also make it easy to carry comfortably between home and office.
Specifications
7. Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Dedicated Copilot Key, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24
The Dell 15 offers a larger 15.6-inch screen and enough memory and storage for everyday work, study, and entertainment. Its Intel Core Ultra processor includes dedicated AI hardware, while Intel Arc graphics handle everyday visuals. A dedicated Copilot key also provides quick access to Microsoft's AI assistant.
Specifications
8. ASUS Zenbook 14,Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),16GB,1TB,3K OLED Touch Screen,14",120Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y)*,Office 2024, Silver,1.28 kg,UX3405CA-PZ345WS,Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Zenbook 14 is built for people who want a lightweight laptop without giving up a high-quality screen. Its 3K OLED touchscreen offers sharp, vivid visuals, while the Intel Core Ultra processor, 16GB memory and 1TB storage provide a capable setup for work, entertainment and creative tasks.
Specifications
9. HP Omen 16, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 2K IPS 165Hz 400 nits, 3ms RT, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, Office24, Black, 2.4kg, am0240tx, Xbox Gamepas* RGB Gaming Laptop
The HP Omen 16 is aimed at users who want a laptop for both gaming and demanding everyday work. Its powerful Intel processor and RTX 5050 graphics can handle modern games and heavier workloads, while 24GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a fast 165Hz screen complete the setup.
Specifications
10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/2Wx4 Speakers/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00D3IN
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 combines a lightweight design with a sharp OLED display, making it easy to carry while still offering an enjoyable viewing experience. Its Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage provide plenty of headroom for multitasking, work, entertainment, and everyday creative tasks.
Specifications
Q1. Which AI laptop should I choose for everyday work and study?
Focus on the processor, RAM, battery life, screen, and weight before the AI features. For browsing, document work, and video calls, 16GB of RAM and a capable Core Ultra, Ryzen AI, or Snapdragon X processor should be sufficient for most users.
Q2. Do I need a powerful NPU to benefit from an AI laptop?
Not necessarily. An NPU becomes more important if you regularly use AI features that run directly on the laptop. For Copilot+ features, Microsoft requires an NPU with more than 40 TOPS, whereas lighter AI use does not necessarily require that level of performance.
How Do These Laptops Stack Up?
Product
Processor
Storage
RAM
|ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607QA-MB049WS
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X
|512GB SSD
|16GB
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X
|512GB SSD
|16GB
|ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KA-SF2501WS
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
|512GB SSD
|16GB
|Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch
|Apple A18 Pro
|256GB SSD
|8GB unified memory
|HP 14 ep1180TU
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|1TB SSD
|24GB DDR5
|ASUS Vivobook S14 S3407CA-LY060WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|512GB SSD
|16GB DDR5
|Dell 15 D15260
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|512GB SSD
|16GB DDR5
|ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3405CA-PZ345WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|1TB SSD
|16GB LPDDR5X
|HP Omen 16 am0240TX
|Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
|1TB SSD
|24GB DDR5
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 83CV00D3IN
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|1TB SSD
|32GB LPDDR5X
Also Read:
Working with heavy apps? These are the best laptops built for demanding workloads and multitasking
Top 5 Smartchoice laptops in 2026: Best picks for work, study and everyday use
Tablet or laptop? The better choice depends on how you work, relax and use your device
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More