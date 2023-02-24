Home / Technology / Zuckerberg announces new AI language model 'LLaMA’ for Meta products

Zuckerberg announces new AI language model 'LLaMA’ for Meta products

technology
Published on Feb 24, 2023 10:55 PM IST

LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels.(REUTERS)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.”

