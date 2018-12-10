Telangana assembly elections 2018: Asaduddin Owaisi drives bullet bike to KCR’s home, kick-starts Plan B for Telangana

A day before elections results are announced in Telangana, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today arrived on his Bullet motorbike to meet caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao triggering buzz on whether his Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen could extend support to the TRS in forming the next government in the event of the latter falling short of a majority.

The MIM president came to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of the Telangana chief minister, popularly known as KCR, at around 1.30 pm, driving his mobike and held discussions with KCR for more than two hours.

Though it is not exactly known what transpired between the two, it is learnt both the leaders discussed the situation if no party gets absolute majority in the assembly elections held on Friday, results of which will be declared tomorrow.

Rao’s TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samithi needs to win at least 60 seats in the 119-member assembly to form the next government in Telangana.

The MIM, which contested in eight assembly segments, all in Hyderabad, expects to retain its seven seats, which are going to be crucial in deciding the fate of the next government if there is a hung assembly, when no party gets a majority.

Owaisi made it clear that the MIM would continue to be a friendly party of the TRS and indicated that his party would stand by KCR in forming the next government.

He tweeted in the morning that he would be meeting the chief minister in the afternoon. “Insha Allah, he will form the next government on its own and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards the larger goal of nation building..” Asad said in his tweet.

Earlier, there were reports earlier that the Congress high command was trying to reach out to the MIM president to seek its support if there is a hung assembly. A Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said the TRS might seek the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party which is also expected to win half a dozen seats.

“On Sunday, Telangana BJP president K Laxman said his party would play instrumental role in the formation of next government. Since it will not back the Congress-led People’s Front, it is only sending feelers to the TRS. If the BJP can extend friendly hand to the TRS, the Congress can also try to seek the MIM support,” the Congress leader said.

But the MIM prefers to sail with the TRS. Owaisi even campaigned for the TRS in some constituencies outside Hyderabad, stating that the Muslims were feeling safe and secure in the TRS regime which had taken up several welfare programmes for them.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 17:17 IST