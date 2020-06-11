CM KCR failed in managing Covid spread in Telangana, he should resign: BJP

telangana

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 05:57 IST

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday attacked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the surging cases of Covid-19 in the state.

In a video message he said that the chief minister should come out and look how the virus is spreading in the state.

“Junior doctors are striking today as there are about four crore population in Telangana but whoever have tested positive for coronavirus, they are being sent to Gandhi hospital and if any patient dies because of this virus, their families are attacking on doctor’s. These kind of incidents are majorly happening at Gandhi hospital. Chief Minister, are these all not visible to you?” Singh asked.

“Wherever you are, come out from there and look how the virus is spreading in Telangana. Check the government hospital and see how many patients are being treated, see how many doctors are being attacked and how many people are dying,” added Singh.

Asking for the resignation of the Chief Minister, Singh said, “If you are not able to handle all these, resign from your post else come out from your farmhouse immediately and check the government hospitals where the doctors are being attacked.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has strongly condemned the attack on doctors and other medical staff allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died of Covid-19 and held TRS Government responsible for the same.

Narayana Reddy alleged that the KCR Government was not responding to the situation in an appropriate manner. He said that the government should’ve created huge health infrastructure to deal with the worst possible scenario. However, he said KCR has been trying to hush up the real statistics since beginning while expecting appreciation for his fake achievements.

“For CM KCR and other TRS leaders, Covid-19 cases can be just numbers. But for those losing their loved ones due to Covid-19, it is a loss of entire world. The State Government should not merely look at arithmetic and it should exhibit some sympathy towards the families,” he said

Telangana Junior Doctors Union President, Navyadeep, speaking to ANI said, “The attack on dis not acceptable. We demand justice and the state government has centralized the Gandhi Hospital as the only Hospital to treat Coronavirus patients, we demand that the staff should be provided protection by assigning security. And the Gandhi Hospital should be decentralized as a Covid Hospital in the State.”

Raja Rao, Superintendent Gandhi Hospital said, we have addressed the issues to the authorities and we are waiting for a response soon.